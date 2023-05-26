Luka Doncic x Jordan Luka 2 "Rainbow Sorbet" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

The Jordan Luka 2 has been on sneakerheads' radars ever since Luka Doncic wore a PE colorway early in the NBA season, even though Jordan Brand hasn't officially unveiled the model. Now, a Rainbow Sorbet variation, inspired by what must be Doncic's favorite dessert, infuses his second signature sneaker with dynamic energy, considerably enticing sneaker enthusiasts.

The new iteration is entirely covered in a Polar/Bright Crimson-Psychic Blue-Diffused Blue-University Blue-Blue Tint color scheme. The Jordan Luka 2 “Rainbow Sorbet” shoe is expected to release in fall 2023, and will be offered at a retail price tag of $140 USD for each pair. These brilliantly colored sneakers will be sold by the online as well as offline stores of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a few other retail vendors.

Luka Doncic x Jordan Luka 2 "Rainbow Sorbet" shoes are adorned with iridescent accents all over

Here's a closer look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Instagram/@kicksdong)

The Jordan Luka 2 "Rainbow Sorbet” is a colorful and eye-catching shoe, which is apparently inspired by one of Doncic's favorite desserts, and features a vibrant mix of pastel hues and iridescent details.

The Jordan Luka 2 "Rainbow Sorbet" is a basketball shoe that combines performance and style. It has a purple base with a multi-color pattern across various overlays, including the midfoot, eyestays, and heel. The overlays have an iridescent finish that reflects light and creates a rainbow effect.

The shoe also has black branding elements from both Luka and Jordan, such as the Jumpman logo on the tongue, the Luka logo on the lateral side, and the number 77 on the heel.

The shoe boasts an advanced mix of TPU and engineered mesh on the toe box, mid foot, and heel, echoing the overarching purple theme. The TPU provides stability and support, while the mesh offers breathability and flexibility. The shoe also has a cushioned midsole and a rubber outsole with a herringbone traction pattern for optimal grip and comfort.

The Jordan Luka 2 "Rainbow Sorbet" is not only a stunning shoe, but also a tribute to Doncic's partnership with Nike and Jordan Brand. Doncic signed with Nike in 2017, before he entered the NBA draft. He quickly became one of the most promising young stars in the league, winning the Rookie of the Year award in 2019 and making the All-Star team in 2020 and 2021.

In December 2019, Doncic announced that he had joined Jordan Brand, becoming the first European-born player to do so. He shared that he was honored and excited to be part of the family, and that he had always admired Michael Jordan and his legacy. Since then, Doncic has been wearing various Jordan models on the court, such as the Air Jordan 1, Air Jordan 4, Air Jordan 34, and Air Jordan 35.

In October 2021, Doncic debuted his first signature shoe with Jordan Brand -- the Jordan Luka 1. The shoe was inspired by his childhood memories of playing basketball in Slovenia, and featured a map of his hometown on the outsole.

The Jordan Luka 2 is the second signature shoe for Doncic, which debuted earlier this year.

The Jordan Luka 2 "Rainbow Sorbet" is a sweet treat for your feet. It is a colorful and eye-catching shoe that combines performance and style. It is also a tribute to Doncic's partnership with Nike and Jordan Brand, which has been quite successful.

Poll : 0 votes