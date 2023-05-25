Nike Air Max 1 '86 OG Premium Lost Sketch shoes: Where to get, price, release date, and more details explored

With the release of the Nike Air Max 1 '86 OG, which features the four-pillar Air unit originally created by Tinker Hatfield, Nike took us back to the 1980s. Another exclusive pair of Air Max 1 '86 OGs, the "Lost Sketch" colorway, is planned for the coming weeks. These shoes feature the infamous "Safari" theme. The complete shoe is wrapped up in a Light Smoke Grey/Diffused Blue color scheme.

It's anticipated that the Nike Air Max 1 '86 OG Premium "Lost Sketch" colorway will drop in June of this year. These sneakers will be available in men's sizes at $170 from Nike as well as a large number of other trustworthy stores, both online and in-person.

Nike Air Max 1 '86 OG Premium Lost Sketch shoes are adorned with safari-inspired overlays

Here's a closer look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Instagram/@baynekicks_420)

Nike is known for its innovative and iconic sneakers, especially the Air Max series that revolutionized the running shoe industry with its visible air cushioning technology. The Air Max 1, which was created by legendary Nike designer Tinker Hatfield and debuted in 1987, was the first shoe to feature this groundbreaking design.

The Nike Air Max 1 was inspired by the Pompidou Centre in Paris, a building that exposed its inner workings and structure to the outside world. However, before the Air Max 1 became the classic model, it went through several iterations and sketches by Hatfield, who experimented with different shapes, colors, and materials for the shoe.

Nike is celebrating the 35th anniversary of the Air Max 1 by releasing a special edition of the shoe called the Air Max 1 '86 OG Premium Lost Sketch. This shoe is based on one of Hatfield's original sketches from 1986, which featured a four-pillar air unit in the heel, a safari print suede mudguard, and a blue color scheme. In addition, the sneaker has a vintage look with a faux-aged midsole, a worn-out box lid, and sketch notes and artwork on the upper.

The Nike Air Max 1 '86 OG Premium Lost Sketch is a rare and limited pair that pays homage to the history and evolution of the Nike Air Max 1. It also showcases Hatfield's creative genius and vision for the shoe that changed the game.

The sneakers pay homage to the original Air Max design and its "Big Bubble," just like other '86 OG models did. Blues of all hues cover the top, and the safari-print suede mudguard that runs from toe to heel adds a dash of wildness to the look.

The vamp, mid-foot panel, and heel overlay are decorated with light blue hues, while the toe box, laces, and collar are covered in greenish-grey tones. The darker tones are grounded by the strong navy blue that stands out on the Nike Swoosh and sockliner.

The shoe is then finished with a navy outsole and a faux-aged midsole that holds a bigger Air unit in the heel and now has the word "AIR" next to the cushion.

Keep an eye out for the next Nike Air Max 1 “Lost Sketch” shoes that will soon be available for purchase. Fans and other curious buyers can easily sign up on the brand’s official web page or use the SNKRS app for regular updates on the shoe.

