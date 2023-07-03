Jordan Tatum 1 "Cool Grey" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

Jayson Tatum, a Celtics standout and longstanding Nike-owned Jordan Brand partner, debuted his trademark design, the Jordan Tatum 1, this year. The Jordan Brand performance unit created the Tatum 1, one of the lightest sneakers available, for the next generation of world-class athletes.

Following the introduction of the "Pink Lemonade," "Old School," "Barbershop," and other colors in 2023, sneakerheads have now had a glimpse of the "Cool Grey" hue. The new iteration seems inspired by the Air Jordan 11 shoe, which was previously released in a similar ensemble.

The previously leaked Jayson Tatum x Jordan Tatum 1 "Cool Grey" sneakers are planned for release on December 12, 2023, as reported by Sneaker News. After its debut, fans can find this model via Nike's online and offline shops, its SNKRS app, and a variety of Jordan Brand retailers. The suggested retail price for each pair will be USD 120. These sneakers will be available in full family sizing.

Jayson Tatum x Jordan Tatum 1 "Cool Grey" colorway appears inspired by the Air Jordan 11 iteration

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming shoes (Image via Sneaker News)

Four shades of Jayson Tatum's first signature silhouette had just been unveiled. These iterations include "Old School," "Wave Runner," "Cool Grey," and "Denim." The current All-Star MVP gave an in-depth look at his upcoming lineup, which includes the Jordan Tatum 1 "Cool Grey," during his visit to Paris, France, for Jordan's Quai 54 event.

Here's how Nike's newsroom described the freshly created Jordan Tatum 1 shoes' concept and visual cues:

“The Tatum 1 was born out of Tatum’s desire to wear a shoe that felt more connected to his foot. Built out of a lightweight, strong TPU frame, the shoe is wrapped by a ground-contact foam that also acts as an integrated traction pattern, with minimal rubber on the toe and ball of the foot for Tatum’s predominantly forefoot game,” the brand state.”

Nick DePaula @NickDePaula There’s an upcoming Tatum 1 inspired by the “Cool Grey” Air Jordan 11, @JayTatum0’s favorite sneaker. There’s an upcoming Tatum 1 inspired by the “Cool Grey” Air Jordan 11, @JayTatum0’s favorite sneaker. https://t.co/P5McQSYGrC

It also draws attention to the ankle support components, such as the Zoom Air bag, that the silhouette touts,

"A large, uncaged Zoom Air bag in the forefoot helps provide high energy return without sacrificing court feel. The mesh knit upper is strong yet lightweight, while the collar is padded for ankle support.”

Jayson Tatum, the newest signature signee for the company, asserted that the Air Jordan 11 "Cool Grey" were his favorite pair of Air Jordans. Tatum's debut model will wear a color-matched nod to the classic hue for the last release of Fall 2023.

In contrast to the 11's tint application across the patent leather covering, this version uses dark grey tones almost exclusively throughout the silhouette. Here, the collar lining is clearly visible despite the intensified greyscale physical appearance that covers the mesh knit top and the TPU overlays.

While the associated "Cool Grey" color dominates the nubuck upper tongue as well as the foxing of the heel, clean white hues highlight the lace sets, tread, the Jumpman emblem on the heel counter, and Tatum's sewn symbol at the tongue flap.

The Jayson Tatum x Jordan Tatum 1 "Cool Grey" boots will release in the ensuing months of 2023, so keep an eye out for them. Install the SNKRS app and visit the official Nike website to stay updated on the aforementioned hue and future iterations if you're interested in picking up a pair.

