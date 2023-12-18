Nike Air Force 1 Low “White Mint” shoes: Everything we know so far

Nike has created another captivating-yet-modest variation of its enduring Nike Air Force 1 silhouette. This time around, the sneaker model is decked in a “White Mint” ensemble.

As per House of Heat, the Nike Air Force 1 Low "White Mint" sneakers are expected to make their debut in the footwear industry over the following few weeks. Please keep in mind that Nike has not yet released the actual date of release for the product.

In addition to being sold offline at Nike stores, the SNKRS app, and a select few retail outlets linked with the brand, these sneakers will also be offered online.

Nike Air Force 1 Low “White Mint” shoes feature premium leather makeup

Take a closer look at the upcoming Air Force 1 Low sneakers (Image via Nike)

With its unrivaled propensity to incorporate up-to-the-minute trends into timeless layouts, Nike constantly reinterprets its Nike Air Force 1 sneaker to make its catalog more fashionable and trendy. One of the most recent examples of this is the Nike Air Force 1 Low "White Mint."

This pioneering Air Force 1 features a straightforward yet striking two-tone color scheme. The top's fabrication of pristine white leather gives it an elegant and classic look. The homogeneous idea is preserved by the use of white liners as well as nylon tongues, which together produce a smooth transition from top to bottom.

The footwear is adorned with a blanket of mint-green leather additions, which can be spotted on the Swoosh, heel topping, and tongue marking. These overlays add a splash of color that takes the silhouette to another level.

Here's a detailed look at the tongue and heel areas of the sneakers (Image via Nike)

Every component of the sneaker demonstrates the care and attention to detail that was put into it. The white laces provide a striking contrast to the mint-green accents, and the enamel dubraes appear in green, which reinforces the color theme.

White and mint are used in the sole unit of the footwear, creating a harmonic aesthetic that links everything together beautifully.

According to the details that have been provided on the official Nike web page, the AF1 sneaker model may be linked back to the following:

“Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the block and beyond.”

It continues:

“Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music, and sneaker culture can’t be denied.”

Sneaker lovers should keep an eye out for the "White Mint" version of the Nike Air Force 1 Low, which will be available for purchase in the coming weeks.

Those who are interested in acquiring these shoes are strongly encouraged to keep an eye on the official website of Nike or to make use of the SNKRS app in order to receive timely notifications regarding the arrival of the sneakers in question.