New Balance 1906U “Lunar New Year” sneaker pack: Where to get, price, and more details explored

New Balance has made special preparations for the Chinese festivities through its New Balance 1906U “Lunar New Year” sneaker pack. This pack offers two pleasant colorways of the stated sneaker style: “Cream” and “Pink.”

The New Balance 1906U “Lunar New Year” Pack is available for purchase via international sellers including Up There in Australia. The wider release of these sneakers is anticipated in the next few weeks.

Reportedly, both colorways will be made available through New Balance and select merchants both online and in-store. These sneakers will arrive with a retail price label of $175 for each pair.

New Balance 1906U “Lunar New Year” sneaker pack offers two festive colorways

Take a closer look at the Cream colorway of New Balance 1960U (Image via Up There)

Following the popularity of the 1906R design, New Balance has introduced a new version of their range, the New Balance 1906U. The addition of this model shows that New Balance keeps expanding its product line.

As the Lunar New Year draws near, New Balance is getting ready to mark this joyous season by introducing the New Balance 1906U, which will join the other models including the 610, in celebrating this momentous occasion.

One of the ways the New Balance 1906U stands out against the 1906R is through its design plan, initially presented in a Cream Multi-Color interpretation.

Two intriguing variations are included in the New Balance 1906U Lunar New Year Pack. One of the hues is called "Cream," while the other is dubbed "Pink." Both iterations have a unique blend of components, which includes leather, mesh, thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU), and ripstop nylon.

Here's a detailed look at the Pink variant of New Balance 1960U (Image via Up There)

This combination results in a top that is aesthetically pleasing and practical. A sense of refinement is added to the entire appearance by adding silver elements to the midfoot layering, the 1906U labeling, and the classic "N" insignia.

The color scheme of each pair has been meticulously picked to convey the festive mood of the Lunar New Year, with harmonic hues that give off a surreal feeling of joy and excitement. A jade green hue is featured on the insole of the shoes, which is accented by a stitched "NB" emblem.

The layout is a reflection of the artistic ethos of the 610 model. This minute element contributes an additional layer of visual interest and cultural relevance to the overall design. The neutral outsole, and the cream midsole of the 1906U, ensures that the shoe is both comfortable and fashionable.

The description of these celebratory sneakers on Up There's official website reads:

“Created in anticipation of the 2024 Lunar New Year, this edition uses a whole host of different materials to match the impressive panel count. Like all other releases in this pack, the insole features a jade green sockliner. Jade stone holds an important value in Eastern culture, particularly within China. Famed thinker Confucius compared jade (玉) to virtues like benevolence, fairness and authenticity, as well as symbols of the divine and nature.”

Keep an eye out for the New Balance 1906U “Lunar New Year” sneaker pack that will supposedly witness a wider launch in the next few weeks. Those willing to add a pair to their footwear collection should stay in touch with the shoe label’s site.