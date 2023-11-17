Nike Air Force 1 Low "Lunar New Year" shoes (2024): Everything we know so far

Nike has made huge plans to inundate the footwear market with chic sneaker designs for the Chinese New Year celebrations of 2024. The new Nike Air Force 1 Low “Lunar New Year” variant is the latest addition to its expansive collection. This black and white color palette of Air Force 1 shoes will be dropped in kids' exclusive sizes.

The Nike Air Force 1 Low "Lunar New Year" shoes of 2024 are all set to hit the shelves sometime during the starting months of the next year, as reported by House of Heat. Note that the fixed launch dates of this variation are currently under wraps.

These shoes will be offered via Nike’s online as well as physical sites, alongside the SNKRS app and connected selling.

Nike Air Force 1 Low "Lunar New Year" shoes feature panda-inspired black and white makeup

Here's another look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Nike)

Now that the Lunar New Year is almost here, Nike is getting ready to add one more Air Force 1 Low to their roster of limited-edition products.

This entirely novel Nike Air Force 1 Low "Year of the Dragon" kicks off its adventure with a classic "Panda" blocking, even though it is inspired by the powerful dragon.

Nevertheless, as the plot develops, mythological aspects surface, and the two characters are brought back into the magical world of dragons in an effortless fashion.

The intriguing embellishments that pay respect to the iconic monster are what truly set this Nike Air Force 1 apart from the competition. The toppings on the heels have a reptilian feel, which conjures up a visual of dragon scales and lends an air of mysticism to the creation.

The holographic Swoosh embellishments as well as tongue tags convey the vitality of the dragon's blazing breath and fascination. The iridescent dubraes, on the other hand, glimmer like jewels.

Expand Tweet

Underfoot, a Green Glow jelly sole unit emits a surreal glow, which contributes even more to the pair's overall otherworldly radiance. The unique insoles, which are designed after the Year of the Dragon and lend an extra depth of veracity to this renowned masterpiece, are the finishing touch to the entrancing narrative.

Since its creation, the Air Force 1 has become a global hit and a cherished icon of sneaker culture. To demonstrate the layout's consistency, the Swoosh highlights the following elements:

“Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the block and beyond.”

Expand Tweet

"Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music, and sneaker culture can’t be denied," it added.

Be on the lookout for the Nike Air Force 1 Low "Lunar New Year" shoes that will be made available for purchase the following year. Those who are interested in purchasing a set for themselves are encouraged to maintain an eye on the Swoosh web page or install the SNKRS app to catch timely alerts on the particular date of release as well as other information.