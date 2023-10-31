Nike Air Force 1 Low "Year of the Dragon" shoes: Everything we know so far

Nike is currently gearing up to celebrate Lunar New Year with a new colorway of the Air Force 1. The latest iteration of this Nike Air Force 1 Low is called the "Year of the Dragon."

The Nike Air Force 1 Low 'Year of the Dragon' shoes are anticipated to arrive sometime during the initial weeks of 2024. It is important to note that the exact launch date is still under wraps. Sneakerheads and other Nike fans can get their hands on these shoes online as well as offline via Nike, the SNKRS app, and several other associated vendors following their release.

Nike Air Force 1 Low "Year of the Dragon" shoes are bejeweled with precious gem dubraes

Here's a detailed look at the sneakers (Image via Nike)

The Swoosh label is set to release the "Year of the Dragon" Air Force 1 Low as a companion to the "Year of the Dragon" Dunk Low, which was the first shoe in the collection to be unveiled. Although both pairs share the joyful spirit of the highly regarded sign of the Chinese Zodiac, the Air Force 1 Low takes a different approach to paying tribute to the dragon sign.

The subdued, sail-toned top of the Air Force 1 Low highlights its minimalism. However, this modest base serves a special purpose. It acts as a canvas, which enables precisely molded embellishments to take center stage. The most eye-catching of them are the swooshes with a reptilian-like feel that run across each side wall.

These characteristic swooshes have a texture that is evocative of the legendary dragon and its scales. These elements encapsulate the sense of strength and wisdom that the creature embodies.

The lace sets add a touch of luxury to the pair thanks to the rare gem dubraes. These gems are reminiscent of the jewels that may be found in mythological dragon hoards. These decorations are coupled with 'Just Do It' tongue tags painted in vivid red hues.

The grandeur of the Chinese celebrations extends to the nylon tongue flap, which features beautifully woven traditional designs. This is meant to pay homage to the intricate tapestry of Asian artistry.

The shoes also feature colorful insoles and distinctive heel tags. The lively illustrations highlight the pair's Asian influence without dominating the design's overall exquisiteness.

Swoosh's "Year of the Dragon" Air Force 1 Low honors the depth of Chinese culture. The brand's website highlights the history of the legendary Air Force 1 shoe and states:

“Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the block and beyond.”

Take a closer look at the uppers of the shoe (Image via Nike)

It continues:

“Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music, and sneaker culture can’t be denied.”

Keep an eye out for the brand new Air Force 1 Low "Year of the Dragon" colorway, which is expected to drop in the early months of the next year. Interested individuals can either use the SNKRS app or subscribe to email alerts to stay up to date about the launch of the much-awaited pair.