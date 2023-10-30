Nike Air Force 1 Low LX “Sail Gum Fur” shoes: Everything we know so far

Nike has made many preparations for the colder months, and the recently developed premium version of the Nike Air Force 1 Low will be the latest addition to the winter lineup.

The newly created Nike Air Force 1 Low LX “Sail Gum Fur” colorway will potentially enter the sneaker market in the coming weeks of 2023, but the fixed launch date remains undisclosed by Nike.

These shoes will be sold by the online and offline platforms of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a bunch of connected retail shops.

Nike Air Force 1 Low LX “Sail Gum Fur” shoes offer warmth and snug fit for colder months

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Nike)

Nike's most recent product releases represent a seasonal transition, emphasizing warmth and cushioning in their creations. This move aligns with the closing of fall and the beginning of the chilling winter months.

Among these is an updated rendition of the classic Air Force 1 Low sneaker which has been designed specifically for women. This latest variation features an elegant combination of neutral tones.

This most recent display takes us back to the classic varsity fashions that the manufacturer has offered in the past, adopting a subtle two-tone technique that takes the conventional silhouette to a higher level.

There is a striking contrast between the muted, creamy "Sail" tone that envelops the elegant leather overlays, alongside the recognizable profile swooshes as well as heel tabs, and the front and side columns of the footwear, which are a pure white.

This strong contrast is created by the sneaker's front and side panels being white. This delicate palette not only draws attention to the shoe's ageless construction, but also brings to mind the flamboyant vitality of the Air Force 1 “Pink Fur” variation of 2021.

Expand Tweet

The comfortable elements, on the other hand, are what make this arrangement such a strong contender for the winter. The inner has been lined with plush as well as thermal terry fabric material, which provides the user with a cozy and comfortable feel.

The fluffy, shaggy faux fur that oozes from the tongue area as well as the heel block creates a sensation of winter-ready coziness and is likely the most striking element of this colorway.

The layout is finished off with the ever-popular gum sole, which gives the footwear an extra dash of earthy color and also ensures that it will last for a long time. This feature firmly establishes the Air Force 1 Low LX "Sail/Gum" as a shoe that successfully marries fashion and functionality.

The Swoosh stresses the model's ageless character by expressing the following historical details:

“Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the block and beyond.”

Take a closer look at the sneakers (Image via Nike)

It continues:

“Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music, and sneaker culture can’t be denied.”

Keep an eye out for the upcoming Air Force 1 Low “Sail Gum Fur” shoes will be accessible in the next few weeks of this year.