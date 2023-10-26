Kevin Durant’s Nike KD “Aunt Pearl” sneaker pack: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike Inc. and Kevin Durant's signature Nike KD sneaker range have offered a number of sneaker designs under the name "Aunt Pearl," all of which are dedicated to the athlete's late aunt. In a similar vein, the duo is gearing up to offer their KD 16 and KD 3 signature silhouettes dressed in a similar ensemble.

The eagerly awaited Nike KD “Aunt Pearl” sneaker lineup is slated to make its debut on October 27, 2023. Here, KD 16 is marked with a retail price label of $170; the KD 3 silhouette will be offered for $130 per pair.

Shoppers can locate these sneakers via the online as well as offline stores of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a few other affiliated Nike Basketball retailers.

Kevin Durant’s Nike KD “Aunt Pearl” sneaker pack offers themed KD 16 and KD 3 sneaker designs

Expand Tweet

The Nike KD 16 "Aunt Pearl" features an array of pink tones that decorate the entire sneaker. The pair's color palette includes Pink Foam/White-Fierce Pink-Hyper Pink hues. This shoe features a devised mesh top for airflow, leather reinforcements for endurance, and a padded Zoom-infused sole section for optimum comfort.

These design elements combine to create an athletic shoe that excels in both fashion and function. The mudguard as well as the TPU plate of the sneaker both feature a floral motif that frames the sneaker in a sophisticated manner.

Expand Tweet

In keeping with the general aesthetic, the tongue features a rose as a nod to Kevin Durant's late aunt. The sneaker will come in a distinctive package that is designed to complement the entire theme.

The Nike KD 3 “Aunt Pearl” rendition, on the other hand, is dressed in a Medium Soft Pink/White-Lotus Pink palette. The toe box, the midfoot panel, and the heel of the footwear are all constructed out of a combination of Flywire, leather, and mesh in varied shades of pink.

The lace fasteners as well as the inner lining both have a deeper pink color to them. The cancer-stricken Aunt Pearl and basketball trainer Kay Yow are honored by having their names engraved on the heel counter.

Expand Tweet

The Kay Yow Cancer Fund has benefited from the past revenues of "Aunt Pearl" designs, and the fund's insignia can be found on the left tongue flap of these sneakers. Stitching is also placed on the inside tongue flaps, and it pays tribute to Aunt Pearl.

The design is finished off with a white midsole that sits above a semi-opaque outer sole unit, and the footwear itself arrives in a unique box.

The bond shared by Kevin Durant with his Aunt Pearl is stated on the SNKRS app in the following manner:

“Aunt Pearl is always in KD’s heart, wherever he goes, no matter what heights hoops takes him to. She is a part KD’s inspiration, a beacon of light who pushed him to be the best he could be.”

Expand Tweet

It further continues as follows:

“Her everlasting love and legacy will live on forever, through her nephew and the Durant family. This special all-pink design honors Aunt Pearl, who passed away from lung cancer in 2000, but inspires us all to continue to fight to find a cure.”

Set your alarms for the soon-to-be-released Nike KD “Aunt Pearl” sneaker pack. Interested readers are advised to stay tuned to Nike's online site and get the SNKRS app for instant alerts on their launch.