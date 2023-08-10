Nike KD 3 "Creme de la Creme" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Following the announcement that the KD 3 All-Star will be back in 2024, the sneaker community is now getting its first glimpse at the Nike KD 3 "Creme de la Creme." While there isn't much information available regarding one of the most recent colorways of Kevin Durant's third trademark Swoosh shoe, we do know that 2023 will see a solid start for the KD 3 range.

The forthcoming Kevin Durant x Nike KD 3 "Creme de la Creme" version has no set release date. However, according to early sneaker sources like Sole Retriever, these shoes might be available in September 2023.

The retail price tag for each pair of these sneakers in men's sizes is $130. The sneakers will be available to customers in Nike's both offline and online stores, on the SNKRS app, as well as in a few other retail stores.

Nike KD 3 "Creme de la Creme" shoes are embellished with metallic gold accents

Here's another look at the upcoming KD 3 shoes (Image via Sole Retriever)

Kevin Durant is an internationally recognized elite player who is still in the prime of his career. Due to his success, exceptional scoring prowess, and association with the Nike business, his signature shoe, the KD, is a favorite choice among many serious collectors, casual basketball fans, and Brooklyn Nets admirers.

Kevin Durant signed the second-largest rookie player contract with Nike soon after his first season in 2007, the first being LeBron James. He was regarded as an exceptional basketball player, so Swoosh soon saw his potential and decided to put its money on him.

Durant has exhibited throughout his pro career his ability to add flair to the game, regardless of the team he plays for. Fans have seen him flourish with the Brooklyn Nets, Golden State Warriors, and Seattle Supersonics.

Here's a detailed look at the shoes (Image via Sole Retriever)

Nike KD footwear has gone through 16 generations as a result of Kevin Durant's loyalty to the Swoosh label. Both Durant's supporters and sneaker lovers have praised each of these designs. The player's sixteenth shoe surfaced online a few weeks ago.

The KD 3 is one of Durant's original signature forms that the Swoosh brand has chosen to give us back. The "Christmas," "Easy Money," "Light Silver," and "Aunt Pearl" hues of the Nike KD 3 have already been unveiled in the recent weeks of 2023. The "Creme de la Creme" variation will be the newest addition to this portfolio.

Crisp white leather reinforcements wrap around the upper, resting on top of a light bone foundation that resembles carbon fiber for the ideal combination of elegance and durability. An enlarged Swoosh protrudes through the lateral as well as medial side panels, and a Flywire lacing system allows the best fit possible.

Take a look at the heels (Image via Sole Retriever)

Its opulent color is accentuated in shimmering gold and continues to the "KD" emblem on the tongue as well as the buttons that resemble game controllers on the heel. A milky midsole beneath the foot completes the Nike KD 3's straightforward yet eye-catching appearance.

The Nike KD 3 "Creme de la Creme" edition of Kevin Durant's signature shoe will be made accessible to sneaker enthusiasts in the coming weeks of this year. To receive information about the shoe's release, sneakerheads may install the SNKRS app or register on the Nike site.