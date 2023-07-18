Nike KD 3 "Easy Money" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

The new Nike KD 3 "Easy Money" offers an original approach to Kevin Durant's throwback sneakers. Inspired by Durant's extraordinary ability to make scoring look simple, which garnered him the moniker "Easy Money," this new design brilliantly reflects the very essence of its namesake. This colorway of Durant's third signature shoe is entirely wrapped up in a Light Silver/Blue Jay-Steam-Mineral Spruce-Metallic Copper color palette.

The Nike KD 3 "Easy Money" shoes are all set to enter the footwear world on August 9, 2023, as reported by House of Heat and other media outlets. Those interested in getting their hands on these signature shoes can locate them online and at Nike stores as well. They will also be available via the SNKRS app and a slew of other associated sellers. They will be sold for $130 per pair.

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via House of Heat)

Kevin Durant received the second-largest newcomer's agreement with Nike after LeBron James shortly after his rookie season in 2007. Given that he was considered a pro basketball athlete for numerous years, Swoosh recognized the forward's potential quickly and gambled on him.

Durant has demonstrated throughout his professional career that he can bring flair to the court irrespective of which team he plays for. Fans have witnessed him succeed with the Seattle Supersonics, Oklahoma City Thunder, Golden State Warriors, and Brooklyn Nets.

Kevin Durant has demonstrated his devotion to Nike with 16 iterations of the Nike KD shoe. Each of these pairs has been hailed by Durant's fans and individuals from the sneaker community alike. The player's sixteenth silhouette appeared on the internet most recently and took netizens by surprise.

The Swoosh label has decided to revive Durant's initial signature silhouettes including the KD 3. In the past few weeks, the sneaker community has caught glimpses of the "Christmas," "Light Silver," and "Aunt Pearl" colorways of Nike KD 3, which the Swoosh is scheduled to drop in the coming weeks of 2023. The most recent addition to this lineup will be the "Easy Money" variant.

The Nike KD 3 "Easy Money" shoe features light silver, blue jay, steam, mineral spruce, and metallic copper hues. The upper part of the shoe is silver, with touches of jetstream grey. Modest accents of metallic copper are visible on the sides, along with a blue jay-colored Swoosh.

The number "100" is emblazoned all over the Swoosh to reflect KD's "Easy Money" moniker. The Nike KD 3 "Easy Money" is completed with a full glow-in-the-dark outer sole unit.

The Kevin Durant x Nike KD 3 "Easy Money" colorway will be available in the coming month. The pair will launch on August 9, 2023, and can be purchased for $130 per pair.

Customers who are concerned about missing the release of this particular edition can download the SNKRS app or sign up on Nike's official website to receive alerts when the shoe goes on sale.