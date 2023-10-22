Boardroom x Nike KD 16 shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike's basketball division has recently given several A-list players, including Ja Morant, Devin Booker, and others, their first trademark sneaker. Along with new signature lines, the Swoosh has unveiled the Nike KD 16, the newly created sixteenth iteration of longtime partner Kevin Durant's KD sneaker line.

For a new makeover of the stated silhouette, the Swoosh partnered with Durant’s media firm, Boardroom. This joint iteration is entirely wrapped up in a Black/Black-Dark Smoke Grey-Coconut Milk-Dark Obsidian color palette.

The Boardroom x Nike KD 16 shoes are anticipated to hit the shelves on November 1, 2023, as stated by Hypebeast. These all-black shoes will be sold via Nike and a slew of other authorized retail merchants.

The shoe will then become available in November at a select number of retailers, both online and in physical locations. The retail price of the item is set at $160, and it is available in sizes for men.

Boardroom x Nike KD 16 shoes are covered in a bold black ensemble

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Nike)

Because of Kevin Durant's impressive career, his collaboration with Nike Inc. has been a topic of discussion among sneaker enthusiasts and basketball players for a long time.

The KD family is an embodiment of the prowess of Swoosh and Kevin Durant's alliance since it is well-known for continually creating new ideas and challenging the limits of what is possible. Due to the fact that they made an agreement for life at the beginning of this year, it is going to carry on for years to come.

The model, which currently focuses on the KD 16, has gained notice for its planned "Aunt Pearl" variation, which will be accompanied by a KD 3 based on the same theme.

However, before those anticipated versions, the Swoosh label surprised everyone by releasing a version that was created in collaboration with Boardroom, which is Durant's own media channel.

This is not the initial occasion a Nike signature sportsman has worked together with their own firm. For example, the LeBron 20 was released in a colorway that was created in collaboration with LeBron's media firm, Uninterrupted.

The present iteration of KD 16 is a great illustration of how form and function can coexist peacefully. The footwear appears sleek because it is primarily covered in dark black.

A nubuck top elegantly outlines the mudguard and extends all the way to the heel. This is accented with a panel made of dark obsidian TPU that runs across the middle of the foot. The mesh foundation, on the other hand, has a delicate zebra arrangement that combines black and dark grey. This adds an extra dash of wild flair to the whole design.

On the question of logos, the right shoe features the well-known KD insignia on the tongue flaps, whereas the left shoe presents the 35V logo, which represents Durant's 35 Ventures, the overarching organization that is responsible for the Boardroom.

Take a closer look at the uppers and outsole of the sneaker (Image via Nike)

On a closer look at the shoe, one can notice the normal KD symbol being replaced with the Boardroom marking on the insole. The style is finished off with a black obsidian rubber outer sole unit, which provides a striking contrast to the light coconut milk midsole that sits beneath it.

Set reminders for the upcoming Boardroom's KD 16 shoes that will be purchasable in the next few days.