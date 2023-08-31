Kevin Durant x Nike KD 16 "Deep Royal" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

Kevin Durant, the basketball virtuoso, has, in his 16-year NBA career, experienced every wave of emotion while competing on the floor. The 13-time All-Star player and the MVP of two different NBA Finals has put his deep game expertise into developing the Nike KD 16 “Deep Royal” footwear.

Kevin Durant previewed the Nike KD 16 earlier this year, giving fans an idea of what to expect during the basketball season. Finally, the hour has struck, and official photos of this highly anticipated pair give us a clean and thorough look.

The rollout dates have not been made public yet, but it is expected that Durant’s 16th silhouette with the team swoosh is now just a few months away from its regular launch window in September.

The first glimpse at the shoe was initially published in April and featured pictures from that month. Soon, you’ll be able to purchase the KD 16 ‘Deep Royal’ colorway for $160 USD from the Nike official website and other select retailers.

Kevin Durant x Nike KD 16 "Deep Royal" shoes are adorned with metallic silver accents all over

At first glance, the KD 16 appears to be a blast of colors on a super comfy texture, which is appropriate given Kevin Durant’s exuberant attitude and adaptable playing style.

The KD 16 sneaker has an all-blue mesh upper festooned with tiger-stripe detailing, which might be a reference to the fierce competitive spirit of Kevin Durant. Another eye-pleasing aspect of this sneaker are the purple guards, which cover tip to heel.

The icing on the cake is the 3M reflective piping, which runs across the sneaker and creates a demarcation between the two above-mentioned hues. The intensity of the magenta guards is countered by a reviving splash of aqua that is included in the design of the midfoot rise.

This aqua motif stretches to encompass the majority of the midsole, and it then continues to feature prominently on the semi-translucent rubber outsole as well. It’s a touch that harmonizes with the other colors and provides a refreshing blast of tropical feel, almost like a courtside vacation for your feet.

The ridges of the tread underfoot mirror the precise features of watch gears, which is a continuation of KD’s fascination with timepieces that has been on display ever since he got his Nike KD 6.

The signature KD logo sits perfectly on the tongue and insoles of these sneakers. The purple Swoosh emblem on both sides of the heel below the neck lining completes its picture.

Nike debuted Kevin Durant’s shoe line in 2008, when he was still just beginning with the Seattle SuperSonics. They modeled the first KD signature sneaker, the Zoom KD1, based on Durant’s beloved Huarache 2K4. It had a Zoom Air unit in the heel for added comfort and was a low-top shoe.

Fast forward to today, and there are now 16 different KD sneaker variants, each one improving upon the last in terms of technology and aesthetics. Both the Nike KD 4 and the Nike KD 7 were groundbreaking in their respective years; the former was the first shoe to use a full-length Zoom Air unit, while the latter was the first to employ Flyknit construction.

In 2023, Nike debuted the KD 16, which is equipped with a new cushioning system called Zoom Air Strobel to increase responsiveness and flexibility.

Beyond financial success, the lineup has also been used to promote charitable organizations like Kevin Durant’s foundation, which helps youngsters access quality education.

If you want to adorn these upcoming silhouettes in your collection, keep a watch on Nike’s official website and the SNKRS app.