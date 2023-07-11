Fans liken the upcoming Nike KD16 “Aunt Pearl” sneakers to Air Penny: “Why these look like knockoff Pennys”

The long-standing relationship between Kevin Durant and Nike Inc. has resulted in the creation of a number of shoe models, beginning with the KD1 to the most recent Nike KD16's striking silhouette. The latter has now appeared in "Aunt Pearl" makeup after the initial appearance of its "Triple Red" form.

The "Aunt Pearl" version of KD16 pays tribute to the the athlete's accomplishments and his affection for his departed aunt. It adopts color blocking strategies from the KD15 and covers its entire fitted upper in delicate pastel pink tones.

Recently, an early image of the shoe appeared online, where it was compared to Nike Air Penny shoes, with one netizen even deeming the former "knockoff pennys":

Comparisons to Air Pennys reign large after early images of Nike KD16 "Aunt Pearl" shoes appear online

The newly arrived Kevin Durant x Nike KD16 "Aunt Pearl" shoes were majorly compared to Penny Hardaway's Nike Air Penny shoes. Many commented that Durant's signature shoe appeared similar to Air Penny 5s, while some felt that it was closer to the Air Penny 2 shoe design.

Many were unhappy with the current "Aunt Pearl" colorway, calling it the series' weakest colorway to date. Some even commented that the sneakers gave them "Yeezy vibes," while others questioned why Nike made them look like children's toys.

Some also demanded that the KD4 "Aunt Pearl" sneakers be brought back because they were the best release to date. One of them even compared the "Aunt Pearl" silhouette to PUMA MB.01 shoes.

However, the criticism doesn't seem to be unanimous. Quite a few people on the internet also expressed their enthusiasm for the upcoming colorway.

One netizen also suggested that the brand should have released these shoes during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, as they are a memorial to the player's late aunt, who succumbed to said cancer.

More about Kevin Durant's Nike KD16 "Aunt Pearl" shoes

The upcoming Nike KD16 "Aunt Pearl" is a touching testament to Nike's reputation of mixing actual life and emotive stories into their apparel and footwear.

The "Aunt Pearl" concept, which made its first appearance with the Nike Zoom KD4, has turned into an annual remembrance by NBA legend Kevin Durant to his dearly departed, late Aunt Pearl, who valiantly fought breast cancer.

Twelve sneakers have been created as part of the "Aunt Pearl" collection in order to pay humanitarian and creative homage. Each new version helps the Kay Yow Cancer Fund, a nonprofit that supports research into women's cancer.

The Nike KD16 "Aunt Pearl" sneakers will be released in 2023, giving the sneaker community access to the yearly release.

The Nike KD16 "Aunt Pearl" features enticing Pink hues all throughout the design. This shoe mixes fashion and functionality with an innovative mesh outer for air flow, leather inserts for robustness, and a padded Zoom-infused sole section for unparalleled comfort.

The medial TPU panel as well as heel labeling give a splash of color, plus the shoe is properly adorned with white trimmings. The footwear appears in distinctive packaging that fits the overall motif, and the insoles likely contain significant allusions to Kevin Durant's deceased aunt.

In October of 2023, keep your eyes open for the Kevin Durant x Nike KD16 "Aunt Pearl" athletic footwear, as reported by House of Heat. Those who are interested in purchasing these pairs can sign up on the Swoosh webpage to receive timely alerts when the shoe goes on sale. They will be offered with a retail price label of $160 USD.

