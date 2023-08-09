Nike Air Zoom GT Hustle 2 “Talaria” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Nike Air Zoom GT Hustle 2 will be a brand-new addition to Nike Sportswear's Air Zoom GT Run line in the fall of 2023. The GT Hustle 2 optimizes comfort and adaptive design, providing runners with an encouraging and dynamic sensation during training and competitions.

There is no official word on the release dates of the new Nike Air Zoom GT Hustle 2 “Talaria” shoes. However, sneaker news outlets like Sole Retriever suggested that these pairs are anticipated to be launched sometime during September this year. These shoes will be sold at a fixed price label of $170 per pair. Curious buyers can find these shoes via Nike's online and in-store locations along with a number of select retailers

Nike Air Zoom GT Hustle 2 “Talaria” shoes feature Vivid Sulfur and Siren Red hues

In 2021, Nike Basketball dropped the Greater Than (G.T.) line, which acted as an experimental hub. The Swoosh team of creators developed the most innovative footwear now on the market to serve the needs of the coming generations of athletes.

The description of the Greater Than (GT) series on Swoosh’s webpage reads:

“The future of basketball is positionless, faster and more efficient. Players have to cut quicker, run faster and jump higher than ever to create the separation they'll need to compete at a high level. By precisely engineering the fit, ride and traction, Nike Basketball's Greater Than Series aims to deliver measurable benefits to athletes who use their quickness, speed or vertical ability to gain an edge and go beyond what's thought possible.”

With the freshly renamed Nike Air Zoom GT Hustle 2, Nike plans to continue the heritage of the Nike Air Zoom GT Run line. The GT Hustle 2 builds on the upward trend of the earlier models by maintaining its historical roots with a low-top style and multiple layers of upper and padding. The development of this athletic shoe fits in perfectly with Nike's dedication to creativity and continuous enhancement in its footwear lineup.

The upper part of the Nike Air Zoom GT Hustle 2 "Talaria" features a stylish combination of materials: mesh, suede, corduroy, and canvas all work together to create a textured, eye-catching sneaker. This colorway was inspired by the venerable "Tennis Ball" version of the vintage Nike Air Zoom Talaria.

An energizing volt hue is introduced by the suede mudguard along with the canvas midfoot and is highlighted on the laces as well as the tongue's lower portion. These lively hues are contrasted with a clean black color on the top half of the tongue, the inner layer of the midfoot panel, and the toe box. On the midfoot is a yellow Swoosh with a black outline.

A white foam midsole with possible Zoom Air and/or Nike React padding ensures enhanced warmth. The sole unit completes the look with a multicolored, high-traction outer sole.

In the upcoming months of 2023, shoe enthusiasts should keep a watch out for the debut of the Nike Air Zoom GT Hustle 2 "Talaria" variation. Sneakerheads can use the SNKRS app or the official Nike to stay updated on the dates of the release of the upcoming shoe.