5 best black Adidas Yeezy footwear styles to grab in 2023

The birth of Adidas Yeezy sneakers is considered one of the significant milestones in the sneaker industry. Rapping phenom Kanye West established the fashion brand Yeezy in 2009, and formed a partnership with the Three Stripes team a decade ago. The collaboration led to the development of the Yeezy sneaker line, known for its unique and innovative designs.

The Yeezy brand has gained significant cultural traction, generating a great deal of demand among its dedicated fan base. Kanye West's impact in both music and fashion has elevated the Yeezy sneakers to a level that transcends traditional fashion boundaries, attracting a diverse audience.

Despite the end of the partnership between Yeezy and the German shoe giant, the reputation and track record of the brand has sustained a significant demand for Yeezy sneakers.

The brand is well-known for generating excitement and creating high demand for its products, establishing a strong presence in the sneaker community. Although most of the colorways sell like hotcakes, the black colorways of Yeezy sneakers are highly sought-after and favored by many.

On that note, here are the top five Adidas Yeezy sneakers to acquire in 2023.

Adidas Yeezy Slide "Dark Onyx" and four other black footwear designs to get hold of in 2023

#1 Adidas Yeezy 500 “Utility Black”

The Adidas Yeezy 500 "Utility Black" features a combination of mesh, suede, and leather materials, resulting in a uni-color ashy-black look. The toebox has panels made of leather in addition to a suede toecap. The eyestays include oval-shaped suede overlays that run in line with the figure-8-shaped tongue.

The athletic shoe sports a sandwich-style mesh base with suede and leather panels. It comes with a rubber overlay that runs from the heel to the toe, near the midsole. Moving to the rear section, a combination of mesh, suede, and nubuck supplies are layered in an arrangement that bears resemblance to the iconic Adidas Trefoil logo.

The sneaker consists of a black-on-black sockliner and insole, maintaining a monochromatic look. The Ortholite insole boasts branding from Adidas, Yeezy, and Ortholite in white. The shoe unit is complemented by the adiPRENE+ midsole and rubber outsole, which are both in a matching tonal black color.

The Adidas Yeezy 500 "Utility Black" edition was introduced in July 2018 with a retail price of $200. At present, they are available for purchase on the resale platform StockX, with an average sale price of $282 per pair.

#2 Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 "Utility Black"

The Yeezy 700 Utility Black model was well-received among sneaker fans for its dark look. The sneaker comes with a heavier look, constructed from a combination of high-quality suedes and textured mesh underlays. The neutral black top of the shoe preserves its classic look while contributing to its overall attractiveness.

A black mesh foundation accentuates the suede fang detailing and side panels that elegantly cover the toe box. Furthermore, the outsole of this footwear has a gum-treated tread that not only improves grip but also gives it an aesthetically pleasing appearance.

The heel counter is accented with 3M for a modern spin on the sleek black appearance. The shoe also has Boost cushioning technology, which is housed inside a molded black foam midsole.

These Yeezy 700s, which were released back in June 2019 at a retail price of $300, are presently available on the resale marketplace StockX with a median sale price of $272 per pair.

#3 Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner Onyx

The Yeezy Foam Runner Onyx cannot be dropped from the list of the best black Yeezys due to its chic black aesthetic and minimalist design. The innovative footwear is made from algae and features a combination of lightweight EVA materials.

The footwear features a seamless one-piece construction with strategically placed oval and circular openings on the upper, allowing for improved airflow. The black hue covers the entire unit, from the unique tread design to the breathable upper material. The shoe maintains a consistent design, extending to the footbed as well.

The sneaker's layout is complemented by the presence of treaded bottoms, which provide additional support and traction.

The Onyx colorway of the Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner dropped on June 8, 2022, at a price of $80 and is currently available on reselling platform StockX. The price, however, has shot up due to its rarity and is currently retailing at an average price of $210 per pair.

#4 Adidas Yeezy Slide “Dark Onyx”

The Adidas Yeezy Slide "Dark Onyx" is a neat black slide featuring a soft footbed and strategically placed grooves for optimal comfort. This footwear unit is constructed using a singular lightweight EVA foam material, delivering an exclusive look while guaranteeing maximum comfort and long-lasting durability.

This super comfy build quality and effortless slip-on and slip-off functionality make them ideal for everyday use. Completing the slide is a single-piece sole unit consisting of 10 rippled Sharktooth components positioned within the front and rear bumpers.

These kicks were made available to the public in March 2022 with a retail price of $70. Currently, they can be obtained on the resale platform StockX, where the average sale price has gone up to $181 per pair.

#5 Adidas Yeezy 350 V2 CMPCT "Slate Onyx"

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 CMPCT "Slate Onyx" became an instant hit among sneaker enthusiasts owing to its understated yet sophisticated design, featuring a black and gray color scheme. With its snug sock-like collar and ultra-lightweight Primeknit construction, this footwear provides unmatched comfort while ensuring a secure fit.

The running shoe features a trendy and streamlined architecture, reminiscent of the 350 V2. The Boost 350 V2 in the Slate Onyx colorway features a ribbed midsole layout that contributes to both its visual appeal and utility.

Including a semi-translucent midsole, these sneakers display the phenomenal Boost foam, renowned for its extraordinary impact absorption and padding characteristics.

This sneaker was released in August 2023 at a retail price of $230. It can currently be found on StockX, a popular reselling platform, with an average selling price of $144 per pair.

These shoes are always in great demand on the resale market due to their limited restocks and exclusivity. If you're searching for an all-black Adidas Yeezy, the above-mentioned shoes are excellent options. However, depending on demand and availability, you may discover a different buying price on resale marketplaces at the time of purchase.