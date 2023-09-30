5 best Adidas Yeezy 350 v2 restocks of 2023

Kanye West, popularly referred to as Ye, and German sportswear giant Adidas have stunned the sneaker world with their collaborative work, Yeezy. Since 2013, the dynamic duo has consistently joined forces to deliver one-of-a-kind and highly sought-after designs. One such innovative piece is the Yeezy 350 V2. Their most recognizable invention to date under the collaboration project is the Yeezy BOOST 350 V2. The silhouette has proven to be a massive hit, with every single pair of shoes selling like hotcakes.

The sneaker made an appearance in stores in 2016 as part of the sixth collaboration between Adidas and Ye. Since then, it has continued to maintain its status as every sneakerhead's favorite shoe. The sneaker has gained tremendous traction with numerous restocks and fresh colorway releases throughout the year. In yet another eventful year, many beloved colorways of the Yeezy 350 V2 were restocked.

Adidas Yeezy 350 V2 "Red Stripe" and four other colorways restocked in recent months

1) Adidas Yeezy 350 V2 "Granite"

On August 15, 2023, the highly sought-after "Granite" version of the Adidas Yeezy 350 V2 made a comeback. With the Primeknit uppers of these sneakers showcasing a sleek and understated aesthetic, the most recent version also features a tidy color scheme. The pair features gray shades and a striking black stripe along the side panels that bears the recognizable "SPLY-350" branding.

Especially interesting is the addition of a lacing section in a complementary tone, which adds to the overall appeal of these sneakers. The gray color of the sole matches the overall design of the entire set. Additionally, the rubber sole unit of these sneakers has been infused with BOOST technology, giving them a comfortable and tuned experience.

The pair was available for purchase at a set price of $230 USD at the time of its launch through the brand's app and select retail marketplaces.

2) Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Carbon Beluga”

Compared to the original "Beluga" colorway, the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Carbon Beluga" has a darker feel to it. As noticeable, the Primeknit upper on this variant features a fresh zebra-patterned design while maintaining the OG pair's weave. The sneaker features rope laces for a secure fit with its breathable upper, and the orange stripe on the lateral side reflects the SPLY-350 brand.

Adidas' BOOST technology in the sole's midsection ensures cushioned, hassle-free movement, making them ideal for any activity. The Yeezy Boost 350 V2 has an all-terrain, sturdy rubber outsole with an intricate tread pattern.

The $230 USD shoes were back in stock on May 31, 2023.

3) Adidas Yeezy 350 V2 CMPCT "Slate Bone"

This version updates the upper and leverages an identical 3D knit material to the BSKTBL Knit. On August 2, 2023, these pairs became available for purchase at a fixed price of $220 per pair. Except for the gray details on the midfoot, the upper of the shoe is wholly white and covered in a digital camouflage pattern.

Although the sock-like sneaker supports the foot in place, the lacing system comes from the Yeezy 450 and features knit eyestays elevated above the upper that conceal a set of white infinity laces. Around the neckline, a flexible white fabric with gray hints makes it easy to wear and remove. The fabled Yeezy 350 V2's semi-translucent white rubber midsole and outsole contain the extended Boost cushioning system.

4) Adidas Yeezy 350 V2 "Red Stripe"

Following its sold-out drop in 2016, the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Red Stripe" quickly cemented itself as an evergreen piece, riveting fans of sneakers worldwide. After a long six-year wait, the eagerly awaited Yeezy was finally restocked in the spring of this year.

The "Core Red" stripe, which contrasts against the black Primeknit material that makes up the top, runs all the way from the heel to the toe along the outside panel of the upper. The "SPLY-350" trademark stripe separates into two halves at the toe box and the heel, leaving the medial side with a zebra pattern.

These shoes have black rope laces that are both durable and well-constructed. On the lateral side, you'll see the recognizable red stripe as well as the "SPLY-350" branding. The sneaker has a semi-translucent black rubber outsole complemented by an extended BOOST midsole that runs the length of the shoe. In August of this year, these shoes with a price tag of $230 made their return to the market.

5) Adidas Yeezy 350 V2 CMPCT "Slate Onyx"

The Yeezy Boost 350 V2 CMPCT "Slate Onyx" iteration effortlessly combines a sleek and subtle aesthetic, elevating the already celebrated series to new heights. Featuring a smooth black and gray color scheme, this sneaker simply emanates an aura that is bound to grab your attention.

With its snug sock-like collar and ultra-lightweight Primeknit build, this sneaker delivers unparalleled comfort and a perfect fit. These kicks flaunt a sleek and subtly contoured silhouette, reminiscent of its predecessor, the Yeezy 350 V2. Drawing inspiration from the same, this sneaker seamlessly incorporates a ribbed midsole configuration.

With their semi-translucent midsole, these shoes showcase the remarkable Boost foam midsole, which delivers superior impact absorption and cushioning. Retailing for $220, the highly anticipated sneaker made its return to store shelves on August 2, 2023.

These are some of the much-celebrated and hotly-sold iterations of the Adidas Yeezy 350 V2 that made a comeback this year.