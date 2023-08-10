Is Kanye West planning for a comeback in the fashion industry? Everything we know so far

No one doubts Kanye West's knack for fashion and ability to persist in the design industry after his experience brands like Nike, Louis Vuitton, Gap, and A.P.C. West made his way into the fashion industry in 2004 and again in 2011. However, his proposition in 2015 for Yeezy Season 1 with Adidas shifted the conversation and left a mark on the industry.

Kanye's antisemitic remarks in 2022 have resulted in significant consequences, including the discontinuation of partnerships with brands like Adidas. It also includes scrapped documentaries, airplay declines in his music catalog, and more. As per resources like Us Weekly, Kanye West found inspiration amidst all the struggles from his new relationship with Bianca Censori and is likely to return to the fashion industry soon.

The relationship with Bianca Censori has motivated and helped Kanye West to get ready for a comeback

Kanye West and Bianca Censori have been making headlines recently due to their rumored relationship and alleged marriage. There have been rumors of a secret wedding between Kanye West and Bianca Censori. In January 2023, TMZ reported that the couple had secretly wed in a private ceremony in Beverly Hills. According to reports, Kanye West is looking to revive his career in the fashion industry after developing new design ideas with his wife, Bianca Censori.

According to Us Weekly,

"Kanye and Bianca are in the honeymoon phase, they are always all over each other and showing affection. They are having a blast traveling right now and Kanye has been very inspired. He says he’s designing, writing music and being inspired."

Also added,

"Bianca has been helping Kanye with some designs, and they both think their fashions are going to be culture shifting. Kanye feels he’s on the precipice of a big comeback."

Us Weekly reported in January that Kanye and Bianca had a small marriage ceremony. It is important to note that there is no official confirmation from Kanye West or Bianca Censori regarding their marital status.

According to the source, Kanye has not experienced this level of happiness and serenity in a very long time. He believes Bianca is the perfect match for him in many ways and that she understands him as no one has before. He adores her unconditionally and appreciates her love for his children. He believes she is the perfect addition to his life and cannot wait to spend the remainder of his days with her.

Following the announcement of her relationship with Kanye, the architect was seen spending time with his children, particularly his eldest son. West previously opened up about his parenting style after his divorce from Kardashian. A few days ago, another source told us that Kardashian was happy about West getting into a relationship with Censori

Their relationship has been a whirlwind romance, with West linking with Censori just two months after his divorce from Kim Kardashian. They have been spending time together, including outings with West's daughter, North.

All these new details about Kanye West and Bianca Censor surely confirm that the relationship is going strong. Although, there is no solid information about Kanye making a comeback to the fashion industry. But it is certain that with Bianca, the rapper is getting ready to get back his place in the fashion world.