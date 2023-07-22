“Leave Ye alone!”- Tom Brady x Kim Kardashian report gets slammed by fans for dragging Kanye West into discourse

After reports broke that there might be a thing between Tom Bradya and Kim Kardashian, Kanye West reportedly had his own thoughts about the matter. Of course, the socialite star was married to the rapper previously so a reported pang of jealousy is not too surprising.

Now, given that all the three individuals in this saga are well known to the public, it is not surprising that it elicited strong reactions among many. Some asked to leave the rapper, who is now known as "Ye", alone. Others pointed out that he is with his partner, who he informally married, at some other location. Here is a selection of some of the responses.

RH @RihYe_ @etnow No he's in Japan with his wife Bianca lol

Correcting Ye Headlines™️ @newyeheadlines



Ye (formerly Kanye West) is in Japan enjoying life with his new wife, Bianca Censori, and working on a new music project @etnow CorrectedYe (formerly Kanye West) is in Japan enjoying life with his new wife, Bianca Censori, and working on a new music project

Teonny Kardashian💖🖤 @teonnykardash @etnow but hes literally married to someone else….

zubby @_Chzzyb @etnow Bruh man's been in Japan with his wife for weeks where did the jealousy come from

Tre @TreBonewell87 @etnow This is a lie, that man is married

Roger P. Bicknell II @rbicknellii @etnow Doesn't he have a new wife? Why whould he get jealous.

Psychosis @FreeThuggrr @etnow He literally married and happy leave him alone

Kanye West might not need to worry about Tom Brady hooking up with Kim Kardashian

Kanye West may or may not be jealous about rumours of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian getting together with Tom Brady but, if he is, he can relax for the time being. Right now any links between the quarterback and the entertainment star has been purely hearsay.

Secondly, Kim Kardashian might want to take her time moving on with anybody. She recently revealed that after breaking up with Kanye West, she regretted having a rebound relationship. She dated Pete Davidson after her marriage ended.

Based on that, it is highly unlikely that she would want to go straight into a relationship with Tom Brady immediately. Of course, one must also look at the quarterback's own state of mind.

He broke up with Gisele Bundchen after a 13-year marriage fell apart last year. There were suggestions that it took place because he chose to unretire and come back to the NFL for one more season. Now, the situation has changed and he is officially retired. He has his children that he is co-parenting with Gisele Bunchen and former partner Bridget Moynahan.

Hence, based on the lives of all the characters in this saga, there seems to be nothing cooking at the moment. These rumors began because they were spotted together at the White Party on Independence Day at The Hamptons. It was a party thrown by Michael Rubin, where many other celebrities were present as well. She had also previously sought some real estate advice from him.

If and when the situation changes, we are sure we will let you know. But until then, neither Kanye West nor anybody else should get too deeply invested in the expectation that Tom Brady and Kim Kardashian will begin dating anytime soon.

