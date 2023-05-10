'Sad' Gisele Bundchen looks forward to self-investment after ending 13-year marriage to Tom Brady: Report

It's been more than six months since Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady ended their 13-year marriage. Now, a source has exclusively revealed to US Magazine that even though Bundchen is sad about the split, she is optimistic toward her future.

Gisele Bundchen has resumed her modeling career and a particular line of passion for her is going green. She has prioritized her focus towards eco-friendly ventures. Her particular focus in environmentalism is through eco-conservation ventures.

For instance, in November, the 42-year-old was named the first-ever Environmental and Community Projects Advisor for luxury watchmaker IWC Schaffhausen. She also recently attended the Met Gala in a recycled dress, while wearing a 2007 vintage Chanel gown to the event.

How has Gisele Bundchen moved on since her divorce with Tom Brady?

After her divorce with Tom Brady was finalized in October last year, Gisele Bundchen has tried to put her own career to the fore.

Bundchen has been actively involved in her modeling career and has posed for some of the top brands in the world. She modeled a Louis Vuitton handbag as well as posed for some Versace products. Many of her shoots have taken place in Florida, where she moved to be with then-husband Brady. She has also posed for the shoe brand Arezzo.

Aside from her modeling, Bundchen has been spending time working on her fitness and enjoying retreats. Reports emerged of her going to Costa Rica with her family jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente, along with her kids.

Despite the heartbreaking divorce, which called the 'death of my dream', Bundchen has also been engaged in co-parenting with Tom Brady. She has said that they keep working together as a team. She said:

“We’re not playing against each other. We are a team … and that’s beautiful. I look back and I have no regrets. I loved every bit of it.”

It seems that the divorce has given Gisele Bundchen a freedom to live on her own terms. To that end, she is now focusing on her modeling career and enjoying taking breaks to where she wants to go and with whom she wants to go.

Despite it all, Bundchen is maintaining the balance that ensures that their kids are not harmed by the process. She is also trying to maintain a good working relationship with the former NFL quarterback.

