Watch: Tom Brady's wife Gisele Bundchen reveals why she let her modelling career take a backseat

Tom Brady's "Man in the Arena," the new ESPNPlus series that documents Brady's Super Bowl seasons, gives in-depth and never-before seen comments and stories about several aspects of the seven-time Super Bowl winner's life.

ESPN @espn



Man In The Arena: Tom Brady Ep. 2 streaming Tuesday, Nov. 23rd on Get your popcorn ready 🍿Man In The Arena: Tom Brady Ep. 2 streaming Tuesday, Nov. 23rd on @ESPNPlus Get your popcorn ready 🍿Man In The Arena: Tom Brady Ep. 2 streaming Tuesday, Nov. 23rd on @ESPNPlus. https://t.co/KeBfenRicK

In the most recent episode, Tom Brady's wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, spoke about allowing her modeling career to take a backseat for her husband to succeed.

WATCH: Tom Brady's wife, Gisele Bundchen, talks on letting her modeling career take a backseat

Super Bowl LV-Gisele Bundchen, wife of Buccaneers QB Tom Brady

During a newly released trailer for the most recent episode of "Man in the Arena," Gisele Bundchen spoke about allowing her career to take a back seat so that Tom Brady could continue to fulfill his NFL dreams.

Also Read: WATCH: "She helped me through everything" - Tom Brady recollects wife Gisele Bundchen support through injury-laden 2008 season

Here's what she had to say in the trailer:

"I want him to be very fulfilled. I felt like very fulfilled in my career, so I felt like I was okay to kind of take the back seat and I wanted him to have all the room that he needed to perform at his best because I knew that he wasn't going to be happy if he didn't."

Gisele Bundchen is one of, if not the most well-known and successful supermodels in the world. As someone who was at the top of their profession, opting to put her career on the back burner so that her husband could be happy in the pursuit of fulfilling his NFL dreams is a beautiful act of selflessness and worthy of praise in its own right.

Has Tom Brady fulfilled his NFL dreams?

Buffalo Bills v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

To get the real answer to this question, one would have to infiltrate the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' locker room, walk past security, and ask Tom himself.

But with security at an all-time high and the likes of Ndamukong Suh, Vita Vea, and Devin White in the locker room, it's best that you just read this article and take my word for it.

With seven Super Bowl championships (which is more than any singular franchise has won), it's safe to speculate that Tom Brady has indeed fulfilled his NFL dreams. It is also highly likely that Tom Brady has achieved and surpassed the aspirations of most quarterbacks, past, present or future.

Want to win a Super Bowl? Want to win back-to-back Super Bowls? Or is it individual achievements such as throwing for more yards or touchdowns than anyone that has ever played the game at the quarterback position? Brady has probably done it.

And who knows...perhaps we will see Super Bowl ring number eight for the man most considered the greatest of all time.

Also Read Article Continues below

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @Buccaneers



#GoBucs Next, we host the Saints with the division title on the line. Next, we host the Saints with the division title on the line.#GoBucs

Edited by David Nyland