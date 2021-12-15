Watch: "She helped me through everything" - Tom Brady recollects wife Gisele Bundchen's support through injury-laden 2008 season

In year 22 of his NFL career, Tom Brady has numerous stories that have yet to be dissected. Thankfully, his new series on ESPN+, Man in the Arena, places an emphasis on perhaps several anecdotes that the general public is unaware of.

In its most recent episode, Tom Brady lamented over the 2008-2009 NFL season in which Brady went down in Week 1 with a torn ACL after a hit to the knee from then Kansas City Chiefs safety Bernard Pollard.

In an excerpt from the most recent episode of Man in the Arena, Tom Brady made a telling comment about just how important his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, was during his emotional and tumultuous 2008 season missed due to a torn ACL injury.

Tom Brady made a glaring statement about his wife Gisele's support during his injury-laden 2008 season:

"Three surgeries on my knees, staph infection, laying in bed, you know, being gray. She pretty much helped me through everything, like, she's been the stabilizing force through a lot of the tough times."

As it turns out, despite several nagging injuries that came with the territory of playing quarterback in the NFL, Brady's torn ACL suffered on the opening day of the 2008-2009 season was the most gruesome and significant injury that he has faced thus far.

Can Tom Brady remain healthy and lead the Buccaneers to another title?

For Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, health has been the one thing that has helped give them three losses on the season. Although this can be said for perhaps several teams this year in the NFL, the Buccaneers' three losses can be loosely attributed to key players not being able to participate.

Despite the NFL being the 'next man up' league, it goes without saying that injuries play a major part in how a season plays out (see the Tennessee Titans and Derrick Henry for more details).

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Thanks to OT, the Buccaneers have scored 30+ points in 7 straight home games, which is tied for the 3rd-longest streak in NFL history.



Tampa also has consecutive 10-win seasons for the 2nd time in franchise history (1999 & 2000 under Tony Dungy). Thanks to OT, the Buccaneers have scored 30+ points in 7 straight home games, which is tied for the 3rd-longest streak in NFL history.Tampa also has consecutive 10-win seasons for the 2nd time in franchise history (1999 & 2000 under Tony Dungy).

With the recent return of several players, including Rob Gronkowski and Richard Sherman, the Buccaneers are looking to get healthy at the right time to make a run in the NFC playoffs.

