"It's just the other things that are happening in my life" - Tom Brady reveals why he could retire from the NFL soon

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is playing at an MVP level at the ripe age of 44. While most professional football players would have been retired for seven or eight years at this age, Brady is still going strong as he looks to lead the Buccaneers to back-to-back Super Bowl appearances.

Brady is having arguably one of his best seasons to date as he has the Buccaneers at 9-3 on the year and in first place in the NFC South. The Bucs are also the number three seed in the NFC and will have a home game in the first week of the playoffs.

ESPN @espn Tom Brady gets a postgame hug from his family ❤️ #SuperBowl Tom Brady gets a postgame hug from his family ❤️ #SuperBowl https://t.co/EhRBus3vmE

On Thursday, Brady faced the media and was asked about his future in the NFL and when he would know if it was time to step away from the game that gave him so much.

"I don't know, I think I'll have to, just after every year, think about what the situation looks like for me personally and professionally and obviously, I love playing," Brady said.

"I don't think my level will ever go away. I think I'll be able to do it. It's just the other things that are kind of happening in my life with in regards to family situations, and my kids... they're not getting younger, and I want to make sure that they get what they need, too."

Father Time catching up with Brady?

Considering Brady admits he thinks he will still be able to perform at a high level, it is life outside of football that has taken the biggest hit. Being a professional athlete for as long as he has, other things get far less attention than they otherwise would.

Brady mentioned his family and his kids, all of whom do not get to spend most of their time with him as football dominates the calendar for most of the year. It is something that will tug at the heart strings, and while it is clear Brady loves football, his family is an aspect that he may have been missing out on. This will possibly dictate his decision on whether to continue playing or retire.

Tom Brady @TomBrady HFD - Happy Family Day‼️‼️ I am the luckiest dad in the world HFD - Happy Family Day‼️‼️ I am the luckiest dad in the world https://t.co/eASn4CR5to

Just how much energy and drive Brady will have after this year remains to be seen. He has accomplished everything he can in the sport — personal accolades, Super Bowls and everything in between, and there is no reason for him to try and prove he is the best to ever do it. Should the Buccaneers defend their Super Bowl crown in February, family time might just win out and Brady could ride off into the sunset, finally at peace with his illustrious career.

