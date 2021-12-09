"There are parts of me that are 55" - Tom Brady on the key reason why he continues play through his 40s

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is playing at an MVP level at the ripe old age of 44-years-old. Brady has the Buccaneers at 9-3 for the season and the third seed in the NFC playoffs picture as he chases back-to-back Super Bowl wins with the franchise.

Brady spoke after winning Sports Illustrated's 2021 Sportsman of the Year and gave some insight into how he feels about his body when playing the game he loves.

“I’d say there are parts of me that are 55, and I think there’s parts of me that are 25,” says Brady. “What parts? I think I’m wise beyond my years. I think I’ve had a lot of life experience packed into 44 years.

When I go through the tunnel and onto the field? Probably mid-30s—and I’ve got to work really hard to feel good. It’s a demolition derby every Sunday. I feel 25 when I’m in the locker room with the guys. Which is probably why I still do it.”

Brady having MVP-caliber season

For Brady, the 2021 season is about building on what he and the Buccaneers accomplished last season, winning a Super Bowl. In his first season, Brady led the team to a 11-5 record before picking off Washington, New Orleans and the Green Bay Packers en route to a Super Bowl appearance.

In a game that was dominated by the Bucs' defense, Brady won a record seventh Super Bowl. Fast forward to now and Brady is playing just as well, if not better, than last season.

Brady is first in passing yards (3,771) and touchdowns (34) while being second in QBR (66.2) and tenth in interceptions, throwing just ten.

Six times Brady has thrown for 4+ touchdowns this season and six times he has thrown for over 300 passing yards so it is no surprise that he has won Sports Illustrated's Sportsman of the Year. He has continued with his great form from last season by putting up MVP level numbers in his second season with the Bucs.

It is remarkable what Brady is doing at 44 years of age and yes, he does have some help around him with the likes of Chris Godwin, Rob Gronkowski and Mike Evans, not to mention Leonard Fournette, but Brady is still the best quarterback in the league, at least statistically.

He is on the hunt for an incredible eighth Super Bowl ring and in his current form, you would be a fool to bet against arguably one of the greatest to ever do it.

