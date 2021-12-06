"Our biggest games are ahead of us" - Tom Brady outlines importance of remaining games for Buccaneers' season

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers moved to 9-3 for the year after a relatively routine 30-17 win over Matt Ryan and the Falcons on Sunday.

Brady threw 51 times for 368 passing yards, four touchdowns and one interception. The future Hall of Famer spoke to the media post-game and stated the the Bucs' biggest games of the season are yet to come.

“Our biggest football games are ahead of us, but we are in a decent position at 9-3 and going home now for the biggest game of our year against the Bills,” Brady said.

Brady on track to return to Super Bowl

After their victory over the Falcons, Brady and the Buccaneers are in a great position to defend their crown from last year. They are currently the third seed in the NFC. If the season were to end today, Brady would host Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1 of the playoffs.

As Brady mentioned, up next is a clash against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. On paper, it is the hardest game left on the schedule for the Buccaneers, although there remains a tricky meeting with the New Orleans Saints, who have given Brady trouble over the years.

In Sunday's win, Brady helped several receivers to a big day. Chris Godwin caught 15 passes for 143 yards, Mike Evans caught seven catches for 99 yards, and Rob Gronkowski caught four passes for 58 yards and two touchdowns.

With the latest touchdown grabs, Brady and Gronk are just 22 behind Peyton Manning and Marvin Harrison. The Tampa quarterback was asked if he and Gronkowski could reel the pair in, to which he answered:

“I hope so, obviously I’m looking for him (Gronkowski) down there. He’s a big target, great in all aspects of the game. I think what makes him so amazing is his ability to do what he does in the run game, which is block defensive ends and the biggest, strongest guys in the world, literally. Then to run routes, catch balls, be athletic and with the endurance he has, just really amazing."

It is no secret that Brady and Gronkowski are in sync on the field, and if the Buccaneers are to win back-to-back Super Bowls, then opposing defenses are going to have to stop the tight end and the quarterback.

