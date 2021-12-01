"I suck at aging" - Tom Brady gives an honest response to question received from hate-mail

Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady is still going strong in the NFL at the age of 44. His career has spanned over 20 years and he is still playing at a high level, something that other aging quarterbacks can't say.

Brady was speaking on the Let's Go podcast with Jim Gray and Larry Fitzgerald and towards the end of the show, he answered some hate mail. One question pointed out that Brady sucks at golf and the seven-time quarterback had the perfect response.

“I do suck at golf, I absolutely do,” Brady said. “I think my handicap is like an eight or nine, maybe like your IQ glucosesmacks2 (person with the question).

“I also suck at aging and answering stupid questions like this one,” a laughing Brady said.

Answering hate mail is not something that professional athletes normally do, but in Brady's case, since moving to Tampa he has become a lot more relaxed with his surroundings and media interviews, which is a nice change of pace.

Brady going strong at 44

As he mentioned in the Let's Go podcast, Brady "sucks at aging." That statement would raise some eyebrows as Brady, at the age of 44, continues to play better than the majority of quarterbacks in the league.

He is first in the league for touchdowns (30), second in the league for passing yards (3,403) and fourth in QBR (63.6). Brady also has the Buccaneers top of their division in the NFC South with an 8-3 record.

Having won the Super Bowl in his first year with the Buccaneers last season, Brady is positioning Tampa to have yet another genuine tilt at the Lombardi Trophy.

While a lot can happen in the last six weeks, especially with three divisional matchups as well as a clash against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills, Brady is confident that he can navigate this stretch and have the Buccaneers set up perfectly for a Super Bowl run.

To see how well Brady is playing at this stage of his career is special and in all likelihood, fans will never see his feats matched.

Currently with a record seven Super Bowl rings to his name (six with New England, one with Tampa), you would not bet against Brady notching number eight either this year or next.

If he continues on his way, stays healthy and has weapons around him, it will only be a matter of time before he is hoisting that famous trophy once again.

