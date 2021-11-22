Tom Brady has hilarious suggestion for Brooks Koepka-Bryson DeChambeau showdown

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is an avid golfer. He has participated in numerous golfing tournaments for fun. One such tournament is "The Match."

The fifth edition of "The Match" sees two of the biggest hitters on tour in Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau go against each other. With a little under a week to go, Brady has made an interesting suggestion concerning the pair.

Over the last few months, Koepka and DeChambeau have traded barbs and antics, the most recent of which featured the big-hitting DeChambeau hitting golf balls off the top of a hotel in Vegas to a field with a huge picture of Koepka's face on a patch of grass.

Brady saw the Twitter video and offered a very different game for the rival pair to play instead of the 12-hole competition.

DeChambeau and Koepka have had a rocky relationship of late, but it does appear that the two big hitters have gotten over their differences. For the most part, Koepka has jibed and poked fun at DeChambeau on social media, but the golfers seem to have put their grudges aside for the USA's Ryder Cup competition.

However, after the latest video featuring DeChambeau, the truce might just be on the verge of breaking as the two gear up to face each other on November 26 at Wynn Golf Club in Vegas.

Normally, the contest would feature four golfers, with DeChambeau playing in the latest edition of "The Match" with Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady and another golfing icon, Phil Mickelson.

The one-on-one matchup will be the first since the very first game in 2018 that pitted Tiger Woods and Mickelson against each other.

Every sports fan loves to see two champions go at it toe-to-toe, and it makes it even better when the two competitors have history together, whether good or bad.

As for Brady, the quarterback, like many others, will be keeping a close eye on this contest as there is a lot riding on it. Bragging rights are at stake, but there's also a chance of potentially putting the Koepka-DeChambeau feud to bed once and for all.

Edited by Piyush Bisht