"Absolutely not!" - Giselle Bundchen recalls when Tom Brady struck down the idea of home birth for their son Benjamin

Tom Brady is just about in control over everything in his football life. From practicing, playing and everything in between, Brady has it down to a fine science. However, one thing Brady did not have control over was the birth of his son Benjamin.

His new documentary, "Man in the Arena," details each of Brady's Super Bowl appearances. In the latest episode, the subject of his son being born surfaced with Gisele wanting to go a different route of giving birth, by doing it at home.

Gisele detailed Brady's initial thoughts on the home birth and stated that he was dead against the idea.

'It was a home birth and it was funny because he didn't want me to have a home birth,' she said. 'He was like, "Absolutely not," and I was like, "Excuse me, you don't get to choose that, it's my body."

"He was like, "Who has a kid at home in 2000?" I do," Gisele added.

Brady gets on board with home birth

Brady went on to say in the documentary that it lives in his mind how their son was brought into the world.

'Me being there with G (Gisele) at his birth in our home, it lives in my mind. I think we brought this boy into the world in the most precious way,' Brady said.

Brady has always been a family man and his wife and kids can regularly be seen at his games. However, the pull of father time is growing ever stronger, having been in the NFL for over 20 years, not many people know just how long Brady has left. He spoke last week about his playing future and stated that there are other things happening in his life that could dictate what he does after this year.

"I don't think my level will ever go away," Brady said. "I think I'll be able to do it. It's just the other things that are kind of happening in my life with in regards to family situations, and my kids... they're not getting younger, and I want to make sure that they get what they need, too."

At the ripe age of 44 years old, Brady is continuing to defy the odds by playing at an MVP level this season as the Buccaneers chase back-to-back Super Bowl victories. Who knows, if Brady is fortunate enough to get his eighth ring, season 2021/22 might be his last.

