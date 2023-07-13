Tom Brady seen closer with Kim Kardashian at Michael Rubin's White Party as rumors intensify: Report

Ever since Tom Brady met Kim Kardashian at Michael Rubin's White Party, rumors have been flying about a reported connection between the two. While they are just that, unsubstantiated hearsay, pictures have now emerged of the two spending some time in close company of each other.

Ever since Tom Brady divorced from Gisele Bundchen last year, many single women have been linked to the quarterback. The GOAT has also retired from the NFL finally, which allows him to have leisure time throughout the year. It was something that was earlier not possible.

He can now enjoy events like Michael Rubin's White Party on the Fourth of July. The Fanatics CEO has hosted the event at his estate in The Hamptons every year since 2021, after the COVID pandemic restrictions were relaxed. This year, both Tom Brady and Kim Kardashian were there, looking resplendent in white.

And now a photo has emerged showing them getting close with each other.

Tom Brady might have been closer with someone other than Kim Kardashian at Michael Rubin's White Party

Tom Brady is living his life to the fullest and who can blame him? After spending time for more than two decades in the NFL, playing at an elite level every season, he deserves to spend his retirement as he wishes. And if he wishes to be with Kim Kardashian, that is their personal choice.

However, sources have told the Daily Mail that it was someone else that the retired NFL quarterback was spending more time with. At Michael Rubin's White Party, model Emily Ratajkowski was also present. While Brady is divorced, she is single and in the middle of an ugly separation from ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard. They are battling it out for the custody of their child.

Reportedly, the pair spent a lot of time getting to know each other. On the other hand, the source told the publication that there was barely any interaction between the quarterback and Kardashian. They said,

"I don't know why there are all these rumors about Brady and Kim Kardashian – they barely interacted at all."

However, the latest pictures seem to point out that that might not be strictly true. Tom Brady and Kim Kardashian were definitely in each other's close vicinity at one point during Michael Rubin's White Party. Whether it might amount to anything more at this point, with her or any other attendees at the gathering, is pure speculation.

