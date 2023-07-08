Stephen A. Smith gave his take on Tom Brady and Kim Kardashian and was clear that he did not have a problem with the quarterback and entertaiment star linking up.

He acknowledged that right now the pair are just friends, but pointed out that she is divorced and he separated from Gisele Bundchen last year. So, the sports commenter sees no problem if they get together and asked Tom Brady to not care of rumors and just go for where his heart is.

"Tom Brady and Kim Kardashian, you know, she's been divorced. They're just friends, ain't nothing going on. My point is, what if it was? Now I don't have problem with that, Tom Brady do your thing bro, I mean do your thing."

Stephen A. Smith made it absolutely clear that he sees nothing wrong in two people being given together given they are not married and seeing other people. He added,

"He's married for 13 years Gisele Bundchen... But he's no longer with her. My point is, if Tom Brady ends up, you know getting his groove on and I'm quite sure we shouldn't have a problem with that. I'm really quite sure that there is absolutely, positively nothing wrong with Tom Brady if he was with Kim Kardashian."

Stephen A. Smith takes a different tack from other commenters on Tom Brady, Kim Kardashian saga

While Stephen A. Smith is completely clear in his view of a potential relationship between two single people, other sports commenters have not been as forthcoming.

David Portnoy, for example, has implored the former NFL quarterback to do better than the media personality. His personal take was,

"Tom Brady can't date Kim Kardashian. If he's not better than that than we as men have nothing."

Dave Portnoy @stoolpresidente Tom Brady can't date Kim Kardashian. If he's not better than that than we as men have nothing.

The rumors for this have been going on for some time now after they were spotted hanging out in similar places. She even asked him about property advice at the exclusive Baker’s Bay Golf & Ocean Club in the Bahamas, where he owns property.

Kim Kardashian was married to Kanye West before divorcing and has since dated other people like Pete Davidson. Tom Brady was in a thirteen-year marriage to Gisele Bundchen, which went south last year. They are both currently single and have been around each other, though there are no confirmed reports that they are dating. But as Stephen A. Smith said, since they do not have any other partners, if they choose to do so, there is not much anybody else can comment.

