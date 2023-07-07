Tom Brady and Kim Kardashian were “super flirty with each other” at Michael Rubin’s lavishing Hamptons Party, claims Insider

Tom Brady reportedly had personal moments with Kim Kardashian during Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin’s Fourth of July party.

An insider shared with DailyMail’s Carly Johnson that Brady and Kardashian had flirty moments during the party. They were also seen at the party and danced together at night.

However, no one can tell if these encounters will lead to a relationship between the socialite/entrepreneur and the former NFL quarterback.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Rumors about them started when Kim Kardashian asked Tom Brady for advice on buying property at Baker’s Bay Golf & Ocean Club in the Bahamas.

A source close to Kardashian told Page Six:

“Kim really likes Tom. She phoned him and asked him for his advice on Baker’s Bay.”

However, the dating rumors between them have been shut down.

This engagement had the NFL Twitter World on fire. Some fans even predicted a Tom Brady-Kanye West beef if Kardashian had a relationship with the three-time NFL Most Valuable Player.

Kardashian started dating the hip-hop mogul in 2012 when he was legally married to former NBA player Kris Humphries. They were engaged in October 2013, after the divorce between Kardashian and Humphries was finalized.

West and Kardashian married on May 2014 in Florence, Italy. Seven years later, she filed for divorce due to “irreconcilable differences.” The divorce settlement was finalized on November 2022, but they share custody of their four children.

Meanwhile, Tom Brady finalized her divorce from Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen on October 2022, ending a 13-year marriage. They started dating in December 2006 after Bundchen broke up with Leonardo DiCaprio. Brady and Bundchen got married in February 2009 in Santa Monica, California.

Ironically, Brady and DiCaprio were both present at Rubin’s white party. They were also seen together during Bert Hedaya’s birthday celebration in Italy last May.

The two alpha males were also guests in the $12 million wedding of Joe Nahmad and Madison Headrick. After getting past their link with Bundchen, Brady and DiCaprio are clicking as buddies.

Tom Brady isn’t the only NFL personality in Rubin’s white party

Aside from the seven-time Super Bowl parties, other A-list NFL players merited an invite to Rubin’s party at his Long Island, New York, beachside home.

Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Micah Parsons was also present in the exclusive gathering wherein other celebrities ranging from Jay-Z to Kylian Mbappe were in attendance.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is also one of the 350 guests treated to musical performances by Usher, Meek Mill, and Ne-Yo, among others.

After this party, Michael Rubin is reportedly throwing another party in Las Vegas. This time, it is for the culmination of the 2023 NBA Summer League.

Number one draft pick Victor Wembanyama will be in attendance, together with Brandon Miller, Scoot Henderson, and reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Joel Embiid.

Poll : 0 votes