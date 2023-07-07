Michael Rubin is set to host another party in Las Vegas with top Stars including Joel Embiid, Victor Wembanyama, Kevin Hart and more

NBA Summer League is a chance for teams around the league to get a closer look at their recent draft picks, the development of their younger talent, and potential free agents.

However, the Summer League is also a chance for the players to network and enjoy themselves in the city of Las Vegas.

In the true spirit of Summer League, Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin has announced he will be hosting another player's party. The event will take place on Saturday, July 8, and will see Lil Baby perform.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

According to The Atheltic's Shams Charania, multiple NBA stars and celebrities will be in attendance at the event:

"Another Michael Rubin event: The Fanatics CEO is teaming up with the NBPA to host an NBA Summer League players party on Saturday night in Las Vegas, featuring Lil Baby performance, Joel Embiid, Kevin Hart, Meek Mill, Victor Wembanyama, Brandon Miller, Scoot Henderson and more," Charania Tweeted.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Another Michael Rubin event: The Fanatics CEO is teaming up with the NBPA to host an NBA Summer League players party on Saturday night in Las Vegas, featuring Lil Baby performance, Joel Embiid, Kevin Hart, Meek Mill, Victor Wembanyama, Brandon Miller, Scoot Henderson and more. Another Michael Rubin event: The Fanatics CEO is teaming up with the NBPA to host an NBA Summer League players party on Saturday night in Las Vegas, featuring Lil Baby performance, Joel Embiid, Kevin Hart, Meek Mill, Victor Wembanyama, Brandon Miller, Scoot Henderson and more.

For a lot of the younger talent attending the party, this will perhaps be their first taste of life as an NBA player, as they rub shoulders with A-list celebrities and musicians, along with getting the chance to meet some of the NBA's most dominant talents.

As such, the parties also double as a networking event, allowing players to form friendships and bonds, which could alter the landscape of the league in years to come.

Some new NBA stars are already impressing in Summer League

While the Las Vegas Summer League is yet to begin, two smaller Summer League tournaments have been taking place throughout the first week in July. The California Classic and Salt Lake City Summer League have given NBA fans a reprieve from the inactivity of the offseason.

During these early Summer League games, Brandin Podziemski and Jaime Jaquez Jr. have both impressed for the Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat, respectively.

However, Brandon Miller, the No. 2 pick in the 2023 Draft by the Charlotte Hornets, has struggled in his opening two games, having issues with ball control and physicality - registering seven fouls in his first game and eight in his second.

Unfortunately, NBA fans have been made to wait for Victor Wembanyama's debut, as the San Antonio Spurs are holding on until the Las Vegas Summer League to unleash the forward onto the world.

Wembanyama finally made his move to the NBA from the French Pro League after being selected No. 1 on June 23.

The Las Vegas Summer League will begin on July 7, with 16 teams in action. The pick of the action will be between the Charlotte Hornets and San Antonio Spurs when Brandon Miller and Victor Wembanyama face off for the first time.

That game will take place at 9:00 PM Eastern and will likely be the most-watched contest of the tournament from a streaming standpoint.

Poll : 0 votes