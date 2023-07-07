When Tom Brady was first seen with Kim Kardashian, it was initially dismissed as just the socialite looking to purchase a home at a club where the former quarterback also has a property. But according to the latest reports, it has developed further than that.

A source told the British tabloid Daily Mail:

"Kim and Tom were super flirty with each other at (billionaire Michael) Rubin's party (on July 4) and were seen during the day on the beach together and again dancing at night."

In addition, the source said that Brady was "exactly (Kardashian's) type". Representatives for the two have so far not commented on the matter.

THE #NFL NEWS YOU ALL CARE ABOUT: Tom Brady and Kim Kardashian "were super flirty with each other" at the Fanatics CEO's annual white party, a source told the Daily Mail, alleging the duo was "seen during the day on the beach together and again dancing at night."

The new report has caused furor among the online community, with one wondering how rapper Kanye West (who was married to Kardashian from 2014 to 2021) will react:

"I wanna see the Tom Brady/Kanye beef."

Another claimed West had prophesied everything about it:

Yet another wished Brady luck on his newest relationship:

And others expressed worry, imploring Brady to end the tryst immediately:

Rich. Famous. Will do good ratings.



TB12… Get out if there brother. Those man eaters have never met an athlete who's life they can't leave in shambles.

When you're drunk taking an L but it feels like a W. Don't do it Tom. She will have your baby and ruin your life.

Hell No! Don't let the Kardashians mess u up Tom! They are cursed. Every man they date ends up all messed up.

The initial rumors between Tom Brady and Kim Kardashian explained

Back in May, a source told Page Six about Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady:

“Kim and Tom are friendly. She phoned him and asked him for his advice on Baker’s Bay (an exclusive club where the quarterback has a property).”

However, "no romance" was identified between the two:

“They have friends in common (a reference to Jens Grede, a marketer who co-founded their respective fashion brands SKIMS and BRADY)."

Another source said Kardashian was "very familiar" with the place, having visited multiple times previously:

“She’s been eyeing property there for quite some time.”

Kim Kardashian's dating history with NFL players

Kim Kardashian previously dated running back Reggie Bush

If Tom Brady is indeed dating Kim Kardashian, then he is not the first (ex-)NFL player to do so.

Back in 2007, the socialite met Heisman-winning running back Reggie Bush via quarterback Matt Leinart (who was a friend of both). The two began dating, and their relationship lasted until 2009, during which it became a focal point of Keeping up with the Kardashians.

She has also been linked with fellow Super Bowl-winning running back Derrick Ward, whom she met via Bush, and two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Miles Austin.

