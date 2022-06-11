3 NFL players who have dated a Kardashian 

Several NFL players, like many athletes from other sports as well, have dated a Kardashian at some point during their professional careers. The Kardashians are reality stars and celebrities who have been known to get involved with professional athletes. All the while featuring the relationship on their social media accounts and their reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Relationships between the Kardashians and professional athletes are often big topics of conversation on social media as well as in many news outlets and magazines, among other platforms.

Here are three NFL players who were involved with a Kardashian at some point during their careers.

#1 - Reggie Bush and Kim Kardashian

Former New Orleans Saints running back Reggie Bush dated Kim Kardashian, starting all the way back in 2007. This was when Keeping Up with the Kardashians was in its early stages of a reality show and before it became wildly popular. Bush featured on several early episodes of the show, while also serving as an NFL running back and returner for the Saints at the time.

Reggie Bush and Kim Kardashian were on and off throughout their relationship, which ended for good in 2010. Bush has since praised Kardashian for being a brilliant entrepreneur in creating a brand for herself and her family.

#2 - Miles Austin and Kim Kardashian

Miles Austin and Kim Kardashian at the ESPYs

Just a couple of months after Kim Kardashian and Reggie Bush split, she moved on to date another NFL player. This time it was Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Miles Austin.

While their relationship only lasted a couple of months in total, Miles Austin appeared on an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians while they were together. People Magazine reported that their busy schedules prevented the relationship from working.

#3 - Derrick Ward and Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian and Derrick Ward, Image Credit: Sports Illustrated

Derrick Ward was reportedly introduced to Khloe Kardashian through Reggie Bush, who was dating Kim Kardashian at the time. Derrick Ward was an NFL running back for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when they were together.

The relationship was brief, as it only lasted a couple of months before they split up. It occurred between two of Khloe Kardashian's other athlete relationships, NBA players Rashad McCants and Lamar Odom.

