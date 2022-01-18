Ranking Dallas Cowboys' worst playoff losses of all-time

The Dallas Cowboys have suffered some brutal losses in the NFL Playoffs over the years. From major letdowns to questionable calls by the officiating crew, some losses sting more than others. Of all the tough defeats they have endured in the postseason, here are five of the worst in Cowboys history.
Dallas Cowboys' worst playoff losses
#5 - 2021 NFL Wild Card Playoffs vs. San Francisco 49ers
The most recent loss in the NFL Playoffs by the Cowboys was a tough one. After an excellent season in which they achieved a 12-5 record and were the top-ranked offense in the NFL, they were unable to win their home game against the 49ers. The Cowboys committed 14 penalties, the second most by any team ever in a postseason game.
Despite sloppy play by the Cowboys, they still had their chances to win. They could not convert on an offensive drive with three minutes remaining in the game after trailing by six points. They had one more chance after that, but the game ended when the Cowboys were unable to spike the ball in time after a bizarre quarterback draw with no time outs and a limited clock remaining.
#4 - 2014 NFL Divisional Playoffs vs. Green Bay Packers
The Cowboys trailed by five points with less than five minutes to go against the Green Bay Packers. Quarterback Tony Romo threw a deep pass to wide receiver Dez Bryant on a fourth-down play. Bryant leaped over the defender and made what appeared to be a spectacular catch. After the play was reviewed, the official overturned the play and called it incomplete.
"No Catch Game" is one of the most famous games in Cowboys history. The Cowboys would go on to lose the game after the controversial call. A couple of months later, the NFL changed the rules about what qualifies as a catch, with this play being one of the main reasons why. A couple of years later, the competition committee admitted that the play should have been ruled a catch.