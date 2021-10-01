How long did Eli Manning play in the NFL?

With the massive popularity of Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli Manning, more information about Eli's illustrious career with the New York Giants has been warranted.

Manning was initially drafted by the San Diego Chargers (now the Los Angeles Chargers) in the 2004 NFL Draft. However, Eli made it known he would refuse to play for the Chargers if they drafted him.

Then, a deal was struck, sending Philip Rivers to the Chargers while Eli was sent to the Giants.

The rest, as they say, is history. Manning would play 16 seasons with the Giants and officially retire in January of 2020 at the age of 39.

Is Eli Manning's 16-year career worth a Hall of Fame induction?

Many analysts often argue for the legitimacy of speaking about Manning entering the Hall of Fame.

Playing 16 years in the NFL is nothing to scoff at. Although Eli's stats are not that of legendary status, he was still a successful quarterback.

Manning boasts a record that no one else in the league can say they have.

Manning is one of only two quarterbacks in history to beat Tom Brady in the Super Bowl.

Even more impressive is that Eli is the only quarterback in history to have a winning Super Bowl record against Tom Brady.

The Giants' most notable Super Bowl win came in Super Bowl XLII. The Giants beat the New England Patriots with a final score of 17-14. This Super Bowl victory will forever haunt Brady and the Patriots as they have been on a historic 16-0 undefeated record.

Had they won the Super Bowl, they would have effectively gone 19-0 for the entire season and beaten out a record that has stood since 1972 by the Miami Dolphins. Thus, the Patriots would have been the 2nd team in history to go through the entire season undefeated and win the Super Bowl.

Manning and the Giants effectively ruined the Patriots' legacy with that one win.

A mere four years later, Eli and the Giants would repeat their success and ruin the Patriots Super Bowl win. The Giants would defeat the Patriots with a 21-17 final score in Super Bowl XLVI.

During Manning's 16 year career, he became known as Brady's biggest nemesis.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Giants are inducting Eli Manning into their Ring of Honor and retiring his No. 10 jersey during a halftime ceremony at today’s game vs. Atlanta. Giants are inducting Eli Manning into their Ring of Honor and retiring his No. 10 jersey during a halftime ceremony at today’s game vs. Atlanta. https://t.co/f5T8ub0RZ6

Eli was recently inducted into the Giants' Ring of honor and his #10 jersey was officially retired.

Manning may or may not be looked at in the same light as his older Peyton is, but his 16-year career is still legendary for the simple fact that he achieved what most people haven't nor might ever do. Effectively beat Brady.

Manning is a two-time Super Bowl champion and a two-time Super Bowl MVP.

He should at least be given a fair chance to end his 16 years in the NFL with a Hall of Fame nod.

