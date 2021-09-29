How many times did Eli Manning beat Tom Brady?

Eli Manning and Tom Brady were among the NFL's best rivalries. Of course, Tom Brady is still playing in the league at 44 years old and Eli retired back in January of 2020 at the age of 39.

That doesn't mean that the rivalry between Brady and Eli Manning has faded. If it had not been for Eli Manning and the New York Giants, Tom Brady would currently have 9 Super Bowl rings versus the 7 that he currently has.

Which Eli Manning vs. Tom Brady victory is the best?

Eli Manning is the only quarterback in the history of the NFL to have beaten Tom Brady in the Super Bowl, which is no easy feat. Eli Manning's overall record against Tom Brady is 3-2. Two of which are Super Bowl wins.

Michael David Smith @MichaelDavSmith Tom Brady in the postseason

One of the most significant wins that Eli Manning has over Tom Brady comes from Super Bowl XLII and the 2007/2008 NFL season. Eli Manning and the New York Giants surprised the world when they made their way to the final game on a 10-6 record.

Conversely, the New England Patriots boasted a perfect 16-0 season. After winning two more playoff games, they found themselves back at the Super Bowl.

Enter the New York Giants. Eli Manning and the Giants found a way to take down the Patriots when no one else could, resulting in a 17-14 win, and Eli being crowned the Super Bowl MVP.

The Patriots would not be able to tie the only team in history to win a perfect season and the Super Bowl. The 1972 Miami Dolphins.

A mere four years later, the New York Giants shocked the world again when Eli Manning and company returned to the Super Bowl again to take on Tom Brady and the Patriots.

The end result was the same. Eli Manning and the Giants beat the Patriots with a final score of 21-17 in Super Bowl XLVI. This resulted in Eli Manning winning yet another Super Bowl MVP trophy. Eli Manning would now be known as Tom Brady's kryptonite.

The only other time that Eli Manning beat Tom Brady was in Week 9 of the 2011 NFL season.

The final score was 24-20. Eli Manning threw for 250 yards with 2 TD and 1 INT. Tom Brady threw for 342 yards with 2 TDs and 2 INTs.

It's plain to see that Eli Manning had some sort of hold over Tom Brady, as he is the only man to have beaten the quarterback phenom in the Super Bowl.

The most successful win came from the 2007 season when Eli Manning and the Giants spoiled a record that the Patriots would have boasted for 14 years, but now remains a record that has stood since 1972.

ESPN @espn Tom Brady and Bill Belichick congratulated @EliManning on getting his jersey retired with the Giants 👏 Tom Brady and Bill Belichick congratulated @EliManning on getting his jersey retired with the Giants 👏 https://t.co/BIT1SG6Jms

Eli Manning also recently received his place in the New York Giants Ring of honor, and also had his #10 jersey retired. Surprisingly enough, his two biggest rivals Tom Brady and Bill Belichick, called in to congratulate Eli on all his success.

