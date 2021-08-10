3 reasons why Eli Manning should be inducted into the Hall of Fame

Last weekend, both the 2020 and 2021 classes were inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Quarterback and two-time Super Bowl champion Peyton Manning was one of the highlights of the 2021 class, which led many to start the conversation about when his younger brother, fellow quarterback and two-time Super Bowl champion, Eli Manning, will be inducted into the Hall of Fame as well.

Should Eli Manning join his brother Peyton in the Hall of Fame? pic.twitter.com/1YsXfQXPxp — PFF (@PFF) August 8, 2021

Eli Manning, who just retired after the 2019 season, still has three years to become eligible to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. But that doesn't mean the conversation surrounding Eli Manning's NFL resume, and whether he should be inducted shouldn't start.

On that note, here are three reasons why Eli Manning should be inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame:

#1 Longevity

Eli Manning played for the New York Giants throughout his 16-season stint in the NFL. Playing for one NFL team in an entire career is a tough feat to come by these days, but Manning did just that.

Manning also never missed a game due to injury. The first time he wasn't named the starting quarterback after he became a starter was Week 13 of the 2017 NFL season when then-head coach Ben McAdoo decided that he would start Geno Smith over Manning.

That ended a stretch of 222 (210 regular season) consecutive games started, third-best all time by an NFL quarterback, which is definitely a Hall of Fame-worthy stat.

#2 Defeated Tom Brady en route to two Super Bowl victories

When Eli Manning led the New York Giants to victory in Super Bowl XLII, they were considered the underdogs.

The New England Patriots were just one win away from a perfect season, and the Giants were a Wild Card team that had to win three road games to even make it to the Super Bowl. "Helmet Catch" and all, and the Giants pulled off the win, stunning the Patriots and fans alike.

When the Giants and Patriots met again in Super Bowl XLVI, the Patriots were once again favorites. But this time there was some belief that Manning and the Giants could pull it off again, and they did just that.

Some will argue that Eli Manning was never top 5 at his position. Others will say he was carried to 2 rings by his D.



In the 2011 reg. season, Eli had 4,933 yards passing and 8 game-winning drives (most ever). One GW drive is shown here, when he was down 12 with 3 min. left... pic.twitter.com/AnSPV3kOTQ — Giants Alliance (@GiantsAlliance) August 8, 2021

Winning two Super Bowls, especially against a team like the New England Patriots who were creating a dynasty, is definitely a career highlight.

#3 Awards and Accolades

If two Super Bowl victories aren't enough, Eli Manning also has a number of other honors he won throughout his career. Manning was the Super Bowl MVP in both Super Bowl wins.

He was named to the NFL Pro Bowl four times - 2008, 2011, 2012 and 2015. He was also named the Walter Payton Man of the Year in 2016 and received the Bart Starr Award in 2020.

Eli Manning also holds the record for most passing yards in a postseason, throwing for 1,219 yards in 2011, and he is still tied for the record for longest touchdown pass at 99 yards.

Edited by Bhargav