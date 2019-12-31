'Everything's an option' for Eli Manning except being Giants backup

Eli Manning said "everything's an option" but the New York Giants quarterback is not interested in spending another NFL season as backup to Daniel Jones, with retirement a possibility.

Manning started the first two games of the season, however, the 38-year-old star took a backseat to rookie QB Jones in New York.

A two-time Super Bowl champion and MVP, Manning made four appearances in total this term, while he was given a standing ovation in likely his last start at MetLife Stadium against the Miami Dolphins on December 15.

With Manning's contract expiring and the Giants searching for a new head coach after Pat Shurmur's sacking, the future is uncertain for the four-time Pro Bowler.

"Everything's an option," Manning told reporters on Monday when asked if he was planning to retire.

"I haven't [made a decision]. I'm gonna think about it and I'm gonna just dwell on it, talk to my family. Figure out what's best for me and us and what I want to do going forward ...

"I don't have no plans. Just sit on it and hopefully have that answer on what I want to do and what my next steps are. I don't want to linger around, I'm going try to make it as soon as possible, so I'll think upon it a bunch over these next days and weeks and try to figure out what I want to do."

Asked if he would consider being a backup again in New York, Manning replied: "I doubt it. I doubt it. Backing up is not real fun… I think I can still play."

On the possibly of turning to coaching, Manning added: "I felt like I was kind of a coach this year.

"I didn't enjoy it that much. I guess, you know, I kinda take it back. I am coaching my third-grade basketball team, my daughter [is on it]. I'm the assistant, but I take it pretty serious and I'm enjoying that, so I will consider some coaching jobs."