  • "I'm okay with my money earning interest": Ryan Clark explains Jerry Jones’ approach on Micah Parsons' contract extension

By Nick Igbokwe
Published Jul 18, 2025 18:31 GMT
Dallas Cowboys v Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Getty
The Micah Parsons contract situation with the Dallas Cowboys has been a perennial subplot in the past two offseasons. The superstar defensive end is eligible for a new contract, but Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones seems to be taking his time in sending a befitting offer.

With numerous other star players earning deserved contract renewals, NFL analyst Ryan Clark shared his thoughts during an appearance on "NFL on ESPN."

"Hey, two things Jerry Jones ain't tripping," Clark said. "Jerry Jones is like, I'm okay with my money earning interest, and I'm okay with saying, I just made this dude the highest paid player at his position because he does hold on to this money or hold on to these contracts until the last possible moment to get it done.
"But as we saw with Dak Prescott, he's okay with making you the highest paid quarterback. As we saw with CeeDee Lamb, he's okay with slotting you right behind Justin Jefferson with your contract, and so Micah Parsons is going to break the bank.”

The Dallas Cowboys made Dak Prescott the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL in 2024. The franchise also made CeeDee Lamb one of the best-paid non-quarterbacks in football ahead of the 2024 regular season.

So, there's little doubt that Jones will break the bank to sort out Parsons' renewal. However, the billionaire owner and general manager might opt to wait for the last possible time.

Micah Parsons seeking record-breaking contract extension

Few players have been as impactful on the defensive side of the ball over the past four years as Micah Parsons. The Penn State product has been a Defensive Player of the Year contender since his rookie season.

Parsons is the face of the Cowboys' defense, and he's recorded multiple 12+ sack seasons since turning pro. Furthermore, Parson's versatility makes him a nightmare for opposing offensive coordinators.

The perennial All-Pro defensive end is seeking a new contract, one that'll make him the best-paid non-quarterback in football. That honor currently belongs to T. J. Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers, who's fresh off a bumper deal ahead of training camp.

Parsons is optimistic about securing his new deal and will attend training camp this July. It feels like just a matter of time before the Cowboys make yet another splash in the offseason.

