"Lamar Jackson is the most disrespected QB" - ESPN analyst loses it over Ravens star's rank in latest poll from NFL executives"

Lamar Jackson is arguably the best two-way quarterback of his era. The Baltimore Ravens superstar is phenomenal on the ground and top-notch as a passer. He's also led the Ravens to numerous postseason berths in his seven-year NFL career.

Ad

Jackson is a two-time league MVP and one of the most dominant offensive players in football. However, according to Jeremy Fowler, Jackson is ranked well behind Patrick Mahomes in the eyes of league executives, coaches and scouts.

ESPN analyst Michelle Smallmon caught wind of the rankings and had a lot to say on UNSPORTSMANLIKE Radio.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The show’s official X (formerly known as Twitter) handle wrote,

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“To @msmallmon, Lamar Jackson is the most disrespected QB on the Top 10 QBs in 2025 for NFL Executives, Coaches, and Scouts.”

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Michelle Smallmon is one of the three co-hosts on UNSPORTSMANLIKE Radio. Smallmon hosts the show alongside Evan Cohen and Chris Canty.

The veteran host believes that more respect should be placed on Jackson's name across the league. Moreover, the Ravens' dual-threat star was this close to winning his third league MVP Award if not for Josh Allen narrowly beating him to the prize.

Expand Tweet

Ad

What's next for Lamar Jackson and the Ravens?

Lamar Jackson has spent his entire NFL career with the Baltimore Ravens, and he's the face of John Harbaugh's side. Jackson is one of the most unpredictable players in professional football due to his unique style of play. The Louisville product can either take off with his feet or let it fly at an advanced level.

Ad

The Baltimore Ravens looked great in the 2024 season with Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry handling the bulk of offensive duties. However, they were outmatched by the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round, thus marking another playoff loss for the Jackson-led franchise.

Next up for Jackson and Co. is training camp and preseason. While Jackson’s starting role remains secure for the foreseeable future, the upcoming preseason presents an ideal opportunity for fringe roster players to make a strong case for a spot on the active squad.

The regular season opener will be against the Buffalo Bills. The game will give Jackson and his teammates a great chance to get revenge for last season's ouster, in hopes of starting their 2025 campaign with a statement victory.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nick Igbokwe Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.



Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories. Know More

Ravens Nation! Check out the latest Baltimore Ravens Schedule and dive into the latest Ravens Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.