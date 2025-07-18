Jason Kelce's wife Kylie furious over daughter Elliotte's 'ridiculous' titles for Eagles legend

Jason Kelce's daughters Wyatt, Elliotte, Bennett, and Finnley address their father with different titles and names. While some of them are fine with their mother, Kylie, there are a few that she has found absolutely "ridiculous."

In the latest episode of the "Not Gonna Lie" podcast on Thursday, Kylie called out her daughter Elliotte for some unacceptable titles she used to address her father.

"The girls, they will occasionally call Jason, Jason or Jay," Kylie said. "Ellie has also called Jason, big guy. I want to be abundantly clear. That is not something I call my husband, but she, I believe, heard it on Bluey." [Timestamp: 8:08]

Moving forward, Kylie recalled the actual way Elliotte uses the term "big guy" to refer to Jason.

"She'll be like, 'Come on, big guy. Time to get up, big guy. Let's go in the other room, big guy.' And says it like it's completely normal, which is ridiculous," Kylie added.

Kylie made it clear that she wasn't fine with her eldest daughter using this title to call her father. However, when it comes to Elliotte, the podcaster has been quite particular about the approach for handling her, considering how she previously crowned her "the most feral child." Kylie talked about her daughter's nature in detail during last week's episode of her podcast, and said:

"No one was going to rival her. She was going to take home the title no matter who came along, because she achieved the utmost level of feral."

Kylie Kelce shared a 'humbling' experience getting bullied by her eldest daughter, Wyatt

Parenting her three daughters while taking care of her newborn Finnley during postpartum has been a challenging experience for Kylie. Her kids humble Kylie from time to time. In another segment of the podcast mentioned above, Kylie Kelce recalled a hilarious incident where she got bullied by her daughter, Wyatt.

I've been told that I have a big butt. My oldest called me evil a couple of weeks ago,” Kylie said [Timestamp: 35:47]. “Yesterday, specifically, she pressed on my stomach and said, 'it looks like you still have a baby in there.'"

Kylie gave birth to her daughter, Finnley, in March, and it has been a struggle-filled experience getting her kids to adjust to their new sibling. While two of them have shown great interest in being big sisters, Kylie previously named her one daughter, who has been "not interested" in getting along with Finnley.

