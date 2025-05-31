Jason Kelce's wife Kylie reveals which daughter is "not interested" to adjust with newborn sibling Finnley

It has been almost two months since Jason Kelce's wife, Kylie, gave birth to the couple's fourth daughter, Finnley. Parenthood definitely changed significantly for the couple, who have dedicated themselves to teaching their three daughters to adjust to the newborn.

While the couple's daughters, Wyatt and Elliotte, have been getting along well with Finnley, Bennett hasn’t been doing quite great. In Thursday's episode of her 'Not Gonna Lie' podcast, Kylie revealed how Bennett hasn't been slightly interested in getting along with her newborn sibling.

Kylie started the conversation by explaining how she has started to play with Finnley on the floor, as it gives her other kids an opportunity to spend more time with the newborn. While other kids showed great interest in playing with Finnley, Bennett presented as if “she's not there”.

"That's very helpful because it gives the other girls an opportunity to come and sit with me to get closer to Finn in a safe way because, wow, they are very interested in what she's doing," Kylie said. "And Benny is the only one who's not interested in what she's doing and likes to pretend like she's not there." [Timestamp: 9:00]

Since Finnley is just one month old, Kylie Kelce has been quite careful about taking care of her, especially when around the other daughters. In fact, Kylie previously confessed to having established strict rules for Bennett, Wyatt and Elliotte, when it comes to being around her newborn sibling.

Jason Kelce shared parenting experience with 2-year-old daughter Bennett

Each of Jason Kelce's daughters has different personalities, especially his 2-year-old Bennett. According to the ex-NFL star, Bennett "is a spitfire." Talking about what it has been like to parent "a spitfire" like Bennett, in episode 132 of his 'New Heights' podcast, Jason said:

“Benny, right? Now, Benny's a little bit over two. She is a lot of fun. I mean, she is a spitfire. Doesn't even know when she's being offensive. It's the best."

Kylie Kelce previously attracted a fair share of criticism and trolling from fans for her confession to cussing around her daughters. With her fourth daughter in the house now, Kylie hasn't pressed the brakes on using swear words. If anything, the podcaster confessed to finding no guilt in cussing around daughters.

