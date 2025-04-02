PICS: Jason Kelce's wife Kylie announces arrival of 4th baby "Finn" in adorable Instagram post

Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie made an announcement on Tuesday as they welcomed their fourth daughter Finnley Anne, aka "Finn," last Sunday. The couple took to Instagram to reveal the first images of her.

"Whoop, there she is!" Kylie captioned the post with pictures of their newest family member.

Kylie had revealed this pregnancy in November and it became a recurring topic throughout her "Not Gonna Lie" podcast. During its premiere episode in December, she called it one of the hardest episodes of her life:

“I always say I am so incredibly grateful to be able to get pregnant. I have realized in my adult life that it is not as easy to get pregnant as we were originally led on to believe in high school. But it is a means to an end when I tell you that I cannot stand being pregnant. I mean it. I don't have a fun time.”

The couple have three other daughters: Wyatt, 5; Bennett, 3; and Ellie, 13 months.

