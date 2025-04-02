  • home icon
  • NFL
  • PICS: Jason Kelce's wife Kylie announces arrival of 4th baby "Finn" in adorable Instagram post

PICS: Jason Kelce's wife Kylie announces arrival of 4th baby "Finn" in adorable Instagram post

By Andre Castillo
Modified Apr 02, 2025 01:35 GMT
Jason and Kylie Kelce welcome their fourth daughter Finn
Jason and Kylie Kelce welcome their fourth daughter Finn (Kylie Kelce Instagram)

Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie made an announcement on Tuesday as they welcomed their fourth daughter Finnley Anne, aka "Finn," last Sunday. The couple took to Instagram to reveal the first images of her.

Ad
"Whoop, there she is!" Kylie captioned the post with pictures of their newest family member.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Kylie had revealed this pregnancy in November and it became a recurring topic throughout her "Not Gonna Lie" podcast. During its premiere episode in December, she called it one of the hardest episodes of her life:

“I always say I am so incredibly grateful to be able to get pregnant. I have realized in my adult life that it is not as easy to get pregnant as we were originally led on to believe in high school. But it is a means to an end when I tell you that I cannot stand being pregnant. I mean it. I don't have a fun time.”
Ad

The couple have three other daughters: Wyatt, 5; Bennett, 3; and Ellie, 13 months.

Jonathan Allen makes feelings known on leaving Vikings in $51,000,000 move to Commanders

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी