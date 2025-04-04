Kylie Kelce reveals strict rules she has for daughters on touching newborn Finnley

Jason Kelce and his wife, Kylie, welcomed their fourth daughter, Finnley, on Sunday. Ever since the couple brought Finnley to their house, the two have been quite cautious about the way they care for her, especially around their other kids. That's one reason why Kylie has established some strict ground rules for daughters Wyatt, Elliotte and Bennett.

Kylie revealed these rules in her latest episode of "Not Gonna Lie" podcast. The podcaster claimed to have restricted kids from touching their newborn sibling. However, the only body part the kids have been allowed to touch is Finnley's "Piggies." Talking about the reason behind these restrictions, Kylie said:

"I have a rule with my kids, and they know it for certain. The only place you should be touching a baby if you feel inclined to touch a baby after you wash your hands is on their Piggies. That's it. You all don't need to touch them on their hands." [22:37]

"Why shouldn't you touch their hands? Where do their hands go? Touch their Piggies. Oftentimes, they can't quite get their Piggies to their mouth. Now, if they're flexible like Wyatt, all bets are off," Kylie added, explaining the reason for restricting the touch to just the piggies.

Following her pregnancy announcement earlier this week, Kylie Kelce received a one-word reaction from her brother-in-law, Travis Kelce.

Meanwhile, Jason was spotted popping a unique question to his wife, Kylie, about their newborn daughter.

Kristin Juszczyk also penned a three-word message, congratulating Kylie and Jason.

Jason Kelce's wife Kylie shared daughter Bennett’s reaction to Finnley's birth

In another segment of her podcast, Kylie Kelce elaborated on her daughters Wyatt, Elliotte and Bennett's reaction to Finnley's birth. According to Kylie, Bennett has been adjusting to her new sister's presence and has been feeling a little "annoyed." Talking about Bennett's reaction, Kylie said:

"Benny is still ticked. She is annoyed. She told me, ‘Put baby down. Why baby came?’ It’s not going great." [24:41]

Meanwhile, Jason Kelce has made it clear that the couple has indeed pressed the brakes on family expansion plans.

