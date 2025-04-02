  • home icon
  Jason Kelce has surprising question for wife Kylie after 4th daughter Finnley's birth

Jason Kelce has surprising question for wife Kylie after 4th daughter Finnley's birth

By Shanu Singh
Modified Apr 02, 2025 08:09 GMT
Jason Kelce has surprising question for wife Kylie after 4th daughter Finnley
Jason Kelce has surprising question for wife Kylie after 4th daughter Finnley's birth (Image Credit: GETTY)

Jason Kelce and his wife, Kylie, announced the birth of their fourth daughter, Finnley “Finn” Anne Kelce, on Tuesday. The couple shared a joint Instagram post to break the news to their fans. In the IG post, Kylie revealed that she gave birth to Finnley on Sunday.

Kylie Kelce's Instagram post attracted reaction not just from celebrities and fans, but also her husband Jason, who couldn't hold himself back from asking a hilarious question. In the post, Kylie included a solo picture of her daughter, along with a handful of Jason and herself.

In the comment section, the ex-NFL star asked a surprising question to Kylie about the first picture in the IG post, as he wrote:

"Does that first photo have a filter on it?"
Jason Kelce has surprising question for wife Kylie after 4th daughter Finnley&#039;s birth (Image Source: Kylie/IG)
Jason Kelce has surprising question for wife Kylie after 4th daughter Finnley's birth (Image Source: Kylie/IG)

The first slide of the IG post featured an adorable snapshot of Finnley wrapped around in a white baby towel. It was followed by another picture of her sleeping in her baby crib in the hospital. The third picture was of Kylie holding Finnley over her chest. In the last slide, Jason can be seen carefully holding the newborn in his arms.

Jason Kelce's wife Kylie revealed 'birth plan' for 4th labor

Less than a week before going into labor, Kylie Kelce revealed her "birth plan" with her fourth daughter. In the last episode of the "Not Gonna Lie" podcast, Kylie revealed that she's using an epidural for her labor to reduce childbirth pain. Talking about her decision to go with epidural, Kylie said:

"I just want a fat needle in my back. That's it. I want a fat needle in my back that keeps the line in so that when I need a little bumpity bump to get that window gone — if you know, you know — that we can make that happen. And I'm just not prepared for disappointment on a day that a human is exiting my body." [5:02]
Throughout her pregnancy, Kylie Kelce received a bunch of viral homely methods from her friends, family and fans to "induce labor" at home. However, she made it clear beforehand that she would be avoiding all these methods. According to Kylie, her OBs have advised her to stay away from any such methods.

Edited by Nadim El Kak
