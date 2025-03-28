Jason Kelce's wife Kylie lashes out at fans for 'triggering comments' on C-section

Former Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce's wife Kylie has been pregnant with her fourth daughter, with her due date almost around the corner. As her labor day approaches, she has started to prepare for her visit to the hospital.

In Thursday's episode of her "Not Gonna Lie" podcast, Kylie Kelce talked about her preparations for her upcoming hospital visit. Kylie also discussed the controversy around C-section and lashed out at fans for their "triggering comments" on the same.

Kylie started by sharing how she has been receiving a lot of comments on her social media, where fans criticized C-sections as not an actual birth experience. Kylie responded to the comments, saying:

"I’ve seen a number of triggering comments over the weekend on certain TikToks where people have been told by relatives or other people in their life that because they had an emergency c-section or a c-section that was scheduled, they did not experience birth. I’m trying to be nice. Um, no nevermind. Go f--k yourself. You can kindly f--k right off." [7:08]

Jason Kelce's wife Kylie revealed 'birth plan' as due date nears

Before lashing out at the fans, Kylie Kelce revealed her "birth plan," which she has prepared with the help of her team of OBs. Kylie confessed her plans to use an epidural to relieve pain in childbirth. Sharing more details about her "birth plan," during the aforementioned podcast episode, Kylie said:

"I just want a fat needle in my back. That's it. I want a fat needle in my back that keeps the line in so that when I need a little bumpity bump to get that window gone — if you know, you know — that we can make that happen. And I'm just not prepared for disappointment on a day that a human is exiting my body." [5:02]

Kylie has previously confessed to being strictly against the viral methods of inducing labor at home. Talking about the reason why she won't be using any such methods, in last week’s episode of her “Not Gonna Lie” podcast, Kylie explained:

"If that comes up on your induction suggestions, the ways to induce labor at home, opt-out. I'm going to tell you the reason I was told not to do that. Very simple. A simple explanation... I was told it makes labor messy. Ain't nobody got time for that. We're not doing that."

With Jason Kelce welcoming his 4th daughter anytime now, the ex-NFL star has started to prepare himself for the upcoming chaos. Being a father to four daughters, the LA Rams star Matthew Stafford previously shared his personal parenting advice for Jason.

Something about being a girl dad hits different, especially for guys who hit on the gridiron for a living.

