Matthew Stafford has blunt advice for Jason Kelce before arrival of baby No. 4 with wife Kylie Kelce

Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie will be welcoming their fourth daughter soon. Being a father to four daughters himself, Los Angeles Rams star Matthew Stafford feels his parenting advice can be really helpful for the ex-Eagles star and his wife.

Ad

On Wednesday's episode of the "New Heights" podcast, Matthew Stafford made an appearance. During one of the segments of the podcast, Jason Kelce asked Stafford to share some parenting advice that would help him handle the fourth kid's responsibility well.

"Buckle up. No, it's—it's a blast, man. You know, we saw each other not too long ago and were talking about it. It's—it's a blast, man. My seven-year-olds will soon be eight, six, and four, so we're, like, rocking and rolling. We're in leotards all the time, doing gymnastics around the—hell yeah, crazy," Stafford said. (Timestamp: 1:02:12)

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Moving forward in the podcast, Matthew Stafford confessed that he "don't even know what" he would do if he had a boy, considering how he has been more than grateful to be a father of four daughters. Advising Jason to "figure it out," Stafford concluded his statement, saying:

"So, I don’t know, man. At this point, I’m like—I don’t even know what I would do with a boy. Like, I don’t even—I can’t even wrap my head around it. So I’m just like, I’m all in on the girls. Yeah. I mean, figure it out."

Ad

Jason Kelce's wife Kylie shared a glimpse into her 'hospital bag' for labor

Kylie Kelce's due date is coming near and the podcaster has her "hospital bag" all set. In last week's episode of the "Not Gonna Lie" podcast, Kylie gave fans a glimpse into her hospital bag, claiming that it hasn't changed much since her daughter Wyatt's birth.

Ad

"I will say, my hospital bag has not changed very much since Wyatt. In my hospital bag has been pajamas, probably two sets that are stretchy, that are very very stretchy. My toiletry bag with all the goodies, which is shampoo, conditioner, a bar of Dove soap." (Timestamp: 11:22)

Moving forward in the list, Kylie Kelce revealed carrying a robe to cover her back, when she'll be wearing the hospital gown. Apart from that, Kylie has packed her "going home outfit" in her bag and some snacks for her and Jason, along with a pair of slippers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

LA Rams Nation! Check out the latest Rams Schedule and dive into the LA Rams Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.