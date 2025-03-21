Jason Kelce's wife Kylie reveals being strictly against viral methods to ‘induce labor at home’

Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie are welcoming their fourth child soon, and she has a way of inducing labor. But it is not something that can be seen online, as she considers herself wiser than that.

Ad

Speaking on the latest episode of her Not Gonna Lie Podcast, the wife of the former Philadelphia Eagles center revealed (at 04:26):

“I've said it multiple times to anyone that I've spoken to. I'm doing sprints next week. You can't stop me.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

She then added that a doctor had advised her against using castor oil and was now imploring other expectant women to heed the advice (at 04:49):

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"If that comes up on your induction suggestions, the ways to induce labor at home, opt out. I'm going to tell you the reason I was told not to do that. Very simple. A simple explanation... I was told it makes labor messy. Ain't nobody got time for that. We're not doing that."

Ad

Jason Kelce's wife Kylie opens up on driving a minivan for the first time

In the same episode, Kylie also revealed that she had begun a new role in her life - "minivan driver". And she was somewhat annoyed at the positivity surrounding it (starts at 00:49):

"It's actually a really smooth ride, and the girls are so excited about the fact that the doors open without anyone touching them. And they climb in and out by themselves. And the positivity surrounding it is annoying, including my own. I don't wanna talk about it. I'm not ready."

Ad

She had first mentioned it in this year's first episode of her podcast, lamenting that she, unlike her husband, had been opposed to getting a minivan - only for pregnancy and motherhood to intervene:

"I said what I said. And for the people, my friends, who are hearing this, I don't need a wellness check, although I have told you before that that is what it would take if I ever said I was getting a minivan. I'm about to have four seats in one car, and we're gonna do a little three-year commitment, guys. We're gonna grind it out, then pretend it never happened."

Ad

She concluded:

"And for those of you who are minivan lovers, like my husband, and think that I'm gonna get a minivan, and then I'm gonna stick with the minivan, well, we'll just have to wait and see."

The next episode is scheduled for next Thursday, March 27.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Kansas City Chiefs 5-round mock draft: Updated projections for Andy Reid and Co. after first wave of free agency