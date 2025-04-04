Kylie Kelce reveals family plans after daughter Finnley’s birth

Even though it has been less than a week since Jason Kelce's wife, Kylie, gave birth to the couple's fourth daughter, fans have been on the hook about their family expansion plans. Kylie gave fans a reality check about whether or not the couple would be planning a fifth child.

In Thursday's episode of "Not Gonna Lie" podcast, Kylie reflected on her overall pregnancy journey. She revealed feeling like "home" at the hospital, considering how comfortable her experience was on the delivery day.

"We are definitely regulars in labor and delivery to a point that we really at this point have like regular nurses that we see," Kylie said. "I love it there. It's like a second home at this point. We do get in and get out." [10:50]

Kylie further explained how she didn't say "see you next time" to the nurse this time at the hospital because she felt it was her last pregnancy. Sharing her final verdict on family expansion plans, Kylie said:

"One of the charge nurses who I love dearly, Teresa, she said it kind of seems like we're using it as a drive-thru. I respect it. We were definitely all business and out. I did not say I'll see you next time this time around. I didn't say that because four is cool."

Jason Kelce opened up about concluding family expansion

Before Kylie, Jason Kelce confirmed to fans that the couple indeed planned on stopping at the fourth kid. During an interview with "The Steam Room" podcast in February, the ex-Eagles star claimed that the fourth pregnancy was "a long one" for Kylie and the two have no plans for another one.

"I think Kylie's about coming to the end of wanting to pop these things out," Jason said. "I think this pregnancy has been a long one for her. You know, this is our fourth girl. We'll see. This one might be it. There haven't been any firm decisions made."

Having been through a "long" fourth pregnancy, Jason Kelce praised Kylie for her "impressive" toughness during the labor.

Before praising Kylie, Jason popped a surprising question for the podcaster about their newborn daughter, Finnley.

